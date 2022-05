During the pandemic, schools have been allowed to provide free meals for all students, serve grab-and-go meals when schools are closed, and get flexibility on some nutritional requirements. The federal waivers allowing these changes are scheduled to end on June 30, 2022. On Wednesday, May 18, from 3:30-5:00 p.m. ET, a food policy and health expert will be available for 15-minute interviews with reporters on this topic.

