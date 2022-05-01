ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final day of Mississippi Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting

By Kayla Thompson
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The final day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival is canceled following a shooting that left one dead and several others injured .

“Safety is a priority at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. I appreciate the rapid response from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department. Their quick action in securing the scene prevented others from potentially being hurt,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

Refunds will be available and if you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster you will automatically receive a refund.

If you purchased tickets at the Coliseum Box Office, organizers say you must bring your tickets to the box office to receive a refund.

The Coliseum Box Office is open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

