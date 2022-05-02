ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Reunited at last: Emotional Brits finally see loved ones in New Zealand for the first time in two years after government dropped pandemic border restrictions

By Jonathan Rose, Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Emotional Brits were finally reunited with their loved ones in New Zealand today as grandparents met their grandchildren and families shared hugs and tears for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Travellers received a traditional Māori waiata welcome and were handed locally made chocolate bars at the arrivals gate in Auckland Airport as the first flights came in from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The country has now dropped most of its remaining pandemic border restrictions, prompting the return of tourists from Britain, the US, Canada, Japan and more than 50 other countries. However, most tourists from India, China and other non-waiver countries are still not allowed to enter.

One woman flew in from London via Los Angeles to visit her daughter, Holly, for the first time since lockdowns started.

In that time, Holly has had a baby who will turn one next week so her grandmother will be able to be there for the celebrations.

She said: 'I've flown in from London via Los Angeles. It was a very long journey, but so worth it. I took one of the first flights I could when we were allowed to come back in again.

As her daughter cried, her mother, who will spend more than two weeks with her in Hamilton, added: 'One of the most important things is she's had a baby. Holly's had a little baby. So I'm going to be seeing my granddaughter for the first time as well.

'I haven't seen their new home. They bought a home in the meantime. It's just being there with them. That's going to be the most important thing.'

In another video, an elderly couple waited for their son Steven, his Brazilian wife Clarisse and their 18-month-old grandson Nicholas.

The grandfather said: 'We last saw them just about a year ago. We can't go bungee jumping with an 18-month-old, but it'll be great for my son to get back and meet his mates and old haunts. We've moved into a new house, so it'll be lovely to show them that as well.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trx0Q_0fQPhHQ300
Emotional Brits were finally reunited with their loved ones in New Zealand today as grandparents met their grandchildren and families shared hugs and tears for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8ID7_0fQPhHQ300
One woman flew in from London via Los Angeles to visit her daughter, Holly, for the first time since lockdowns started

New Zealand lifts almost all Covid restrictions

Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates in New Zealand were significantly eased in March.

From March 25, there were no longer limits on outdoor gatherings and indoor gathering limits were doubled from 100 to 200 people.

On April 4, vaccines passes were no longer required at businesses and QR codes were scrapped.

Outdoor masks were no longer required which, when paired with the increase to gathering limits, allowed sport, concerts, festivals and weddings to go ahead as they would before Covid.

Vaccine mandates were also narrowed to only include health and aged care workers, border workers, and corrections staff.

Before the spread of Covid-19, more than three million tourists visited each year, accounting for 20% of New Zealand’s foreign income and more than 5% of the overall economy.

But international tourism stopped altogether in early 2020 after New Zealand imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions.

The border rules remained in place as the government at first pursued an elimination strategy and then tried to tightly control the spread of the virus.

The spread of Omicron and vaccinations of more than 80% of New Zealand’s five million population prompted the gradual easing of restrictions.

Tourists will need to be vaccinated and to test themselves for the virus after arriving.

'Today is a day to celebrate, and is a big moment in our reconnection with the world,' said tourism minister Stuart Nash.

At Auckland Airport, flights bringing in tourists began landing from early in the morning, coming in direct from places including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

The border reopening will help boost tourism ahead of New Zealand’s upcoming ski season. But the real test of how much the tourism industry rebounds will come in December, when the peak summer season begins in the Southern Hemisphere nation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said more than 90,000 people had booked flights to New Zealand in the seven weeks since the reopening was announced and 21 international flights were scheduled to land on Monday in Auckland.

'Our tourism industry have felt the effects of the global pandemic acutely and are working hard to prepare,' she said.

Ms Ardern said there were no immediate plans to ease virus testing and vaccination requirements for tourists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvhBQ_0fQPhHQ300
In that time, Holly has had a baby who will turn one next week so her grandmother will be able to be there for the celebrations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBhsK_0fQPhHQ300
In another video, an elderly couple waited for their son Steven, his Brazilian wife Clarisse and their 18-month-old grandson Nicholas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmdkE_0fQPhHQ300
Families embrace after a flight from Los Angeles arrived at Auckland International Airport as New Zealand's border opened for visa-waiver countries Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xoogh_0fQPhHQ300
New Zealand welcomed tourists from the US, Canada, Britain, Japan and more than 50 other countries for the first time in more than two years as it dropped most of its remaining pandemic border restrictions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAYhN_0fQPhHQ300
Before the spread of Covid-19, more than three million tourists visited each year, accounting for 20% of New Zealand’s foreign income and more than 5% of the overall economy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhVoU_0fQPhHQ300
The spread of Omicron and vaccinations of more than 80% of New Zealand’s five million population prompted the gradual easing of restrictions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePN5X_0fQPhHQ300
Visitors need to be vaccinated and are asked to test themselves for the virus after arriving. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were no immediate plans to ease virus testing and vaccination requirements for tourists
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pX0wg_0fQPhHQ300
The Prime Minister said: 'Our tourism industry have felt the effects of the global pandemic acutely and are working hard to prepare.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQ2hB_0fQPhHQ300
At Auckland Airport, flights bringing in tourists began landing from early in the morning, coming in direct from places including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iUhW_0fQPhHQ300
International Travellers arrive from the USA and abroad on Monday morning at Auckland International Airport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450Rza_0fQPhHQ300
Emotional reunions took place this morning in the arrivals area when the first flight touched down at 5.45am local time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJ0QP_0fQPhHQ300
The border reopening will help boost tourism ahead of New Zealand’s upcoming ski season. But the real test of how much the tourism industry rebounds will come in December, when the peak summer season begins in the Southern Hemisphere nation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgbiO_0fQPhHQ300
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said more than 90,000 people had booked flights to New Zealand in the seven weeks since the reopening was announced and 21 international flights were scheduled to land on Monday in Auckland

Community Policy