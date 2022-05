The Green Bay Packers clearly like what they have in Georgia linebacker Devonte Wyatt. The NFC North franchise took Wyatt with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. According to a report, they've already reached a deal with the young star. Wyatt has reportedly signed a four-year contract worth $12.86 million with the Packers. $6.53 million of that is guaranteed.

