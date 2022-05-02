ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State baseball weekend recap: Pack gets a sweep

By Matt Carter about 6 hours
 3 days ago
(Photo courtesy NC State baseball)

Against a struggling Radford team dealing with injuries, NC State baseball took care of business over the weekend by sweeping the Highlanders to improve to 29-13 on the year.

Radford fell to 13-30.

The only moment of nerves in the series came in game one, when Radford went with a bullpen approach for its pitching and held NC State hitless through five innings to lead 2-0 going into the bottom of the sixth. Sophomore left fielder Dominic Pilolli hit a two-run homer as part of a four-run outburst for NC State in what proved to be a 6-2 victory.

Games two and three were far less dramatic. The Wolfpack rolled 10-0 on Saturday and then NC State completed the sweep with an 11-4 win Sunday.

“Sometimes when you get out of a conference you take a mental break; but you can’t do that against anybody,” NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent said. “I’m proud of the way we played to get a sweep against this team.”

At The Plate For NC State Baseball

Redshirt junior shortstop Josh Hood had a grand slam in NC State baseball’s win over East Carolina Tuesday evening. Hood built off that momentum by hitting three more homers and a double over the weekend. Hood (11) joins freshman infielder/designated hitter Tommy White (19) and senior centerfielder Devonte Brown (10) as NC State hitters with double-digit homers.

Hood had five runs batted in Sunday when he hit a pair of home runs.

Sophomore first baseman LuJames Groover III similarly had success at the plate Saturday, belting two homers while driving in five runs.

On Friday, White hurt his shoulder while diving for a grounder down the line. He left the game and did not return for the rest of the series.

On The Mound

NC State baseball received three quality starts.

Redshirt sophomore righty Logan Whitaker threw 5.2 innings and allowed two unearned runs on Friday. Super senior lefty Canaan Silver went 5.1 innings Sunday giving up one earned run.

Sophomore righthander Matt Willadsen on Saturday was the standout, however. He threw seven shutout innings allowing just three hits while surrendering only one walk. He also struck out a career-high 13 batters.

ACC Standings And Schedule

Atlantic Division

TeamACC W-LPct.Overall W-LPct.

Louisville14-7.66731-12.721

Notre Dame13-8.61928-10.737

NC State11-9.55029-13.690

Florida State11-10.52426-15.634

Wake Forest10-11.47631-13.705

Clemson6-14.30028-17.622

Boston College4-20.16717-28.378

Coastal Division

TeamACC W-LPct.Overall W-LPct.

Miami17-7.70832-12.727

Virginia Tech14-8.63631-10.756

Virginia14-10.58333-12.733

Georgia Tech12-12.50027-18.600

Pittsburgh10-10.50024-17.585

North Carolina8-13.38124-17.585

Duke8-13.38119-23.452

Weekend Schedule

NC State 3, Radford 0

Notre Dame 2, Boston College 1

Virginia Tech 2, Virginia 1

Louisville 3, Clemson 0

Georgia Tech 2, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 2, North Carolina A&T 1

Florida State 2, TCU 0

Wake Forest 2, Longwood 0

Duke 1, High Point 1

Upcoming For NC State Baseball

With final exams ongoing, NC State will not play a midweek game.

Next weekend the Wolfpack will host a three-game series against archrival North Carolina. First pitch Friday is 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s 2 p.m. start will be televised by ESPNU before the series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.

Friday and Sunday’s games can be seen online on ACC Network Extra.

——

Community Policy