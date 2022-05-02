ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countdown to Alabama Football Fall Camp: 95 Monkell Goodwine

By Jimmy Stein about 6 hours
Our Countdown to Alabama Football Fall Camp continues with a long look at No. 95, a promising defensive lineman, Monkell Goodwine.

The Spun

2 Schools Getting 'Most Chatter' For Arch Manning

Two schools are reportedly getting the most "buzz" for five-star quarterback Arch Manning right now. Arch Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country, is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is one of the most hyped quarterback recruits in recent memory. He's...
The Spun

Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
AL.com

Nick Saban shares hilarious story about when Alabama lost to Louisiana-Monroe in 2007

Believe it not, there was a time when Alabama fans didn’t think Nick Saban was the man for the job. That statement is laughable now, and the Alabama coach proved it on Monday, sharing a story about a conversation he had in 2007 after his Crimson Tide lost to Louisiana-Monroe during the presentation of the inaugural Nick Saban Legacy Award in a ceremony in Birmingham.
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With NFL Franchise

Deion Sanders is doing everything he can to put more of a spotlight on HBCUs getting players into the National Football League. One of Deion Sanders' players was taken by the Detroit Lions in this year's NFL Draft. However, Sanders is not happy with the highlight tape for James Houston...
The Spun

Julian Phillips, 2022 Five-Star Recruit, Down To 6 Options

About a week out from his highly-anticipated decision, five-star forward Julian Phillips has reportedly narrowed his options down to six. Per 247Sports' Travis Branham, "Julian Phillips has cut his list to six options - Auburn, Florida State, G League Ignite, OTE, Tennessee and USC." Noting, "[Phillips] will announce his decision...
The Spun

Report: Alabama Might Be Prioritizing Another Quarterback Recruit

Arch Manning's recruitment has drawn college football's brightest spotlight. Alabama isn't the only NCAA juggernaut vying to land the New Orleans prospect from the game's most decorated quarterbacking family. However, the Crimson Tide could have their eyes on another passing prospect from the class of 2023. On the 247Sports Football...
WJTV 12

JSU player cut from Indiana Fever

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 4, the Indiana Fever team announced on Twitter that Ameshya Williams-Holliday was waived from the team. The Jackson State University (JSU) women’s basketball player was selected in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. She was the first HBCU player to be drafted in 19 years. Williams-Holliday released […]
