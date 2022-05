The world is bubbling right now because of cryptocurrencies and they are right to be. Cryptos have come out with very unique ways of handling finances, faster and more securely with anonymity being a huge bonus as well. With this, it’s important to determine which crypto will become the most effective in the long run. Many are speculating that Logarithmic Finance (LOG) could be a huge success compared to Dogecoin (DOGE) and of course, Shiba Inu (SHIB). This has led many to ask the question, what is Logarithmic Finance (LOG) and how is it possible it may be better than others?

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO