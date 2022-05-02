U.S. soldier who was born into slavery promoted to brigadier general 100 years after his death
Colonel Charles Young, an American soldier who was born into...www.cbsnews.com
So cool to see all these racist wrongs being made right. Too bad he couldn’t enjoy this recognition while alive because of RACSIM. RIP General. 🇺🇸🙌🏽
It took this long to honor this man that fought for this country where he was discriminated against for the color of his skin?
Is it a time where it’s to late to fix a wrong? Just want to know i know we have second chances at life to make better choices but what about in the time span where the living can see the changes
Comments / 158