Military

U.S. soldier who was born into slavery promoted to brigadier general 100 years after his death

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColonel Charles Young, an American soldier who was born into...

Jamie Kelly
3d ago

So cool to see all these racist wrongs being made right. Too bad he couldn’t enjoy this recognition while alive because of RACSIM. RIP General. 🇺🇸🙌🏽

Maria Carrion
3d ago

It took this long to honor this man that fought for this country where he was discriminated against for the color of his skin?

VH Musik 37
3d ago

Is it a time where it’s to late to fix a wrong? Just want to know i know we have second chances at life to make better choices but what about in the time span where the living can see the changes

