Albert Lea, MN

Albert Lea Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

By Luke Lonien
Quick Country 96.5
 3 days ago
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a shooting suspect. Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of Louis Street Sunday. As officers arrived in the area they heard...

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
