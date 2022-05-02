ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 1 odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes meet for Game 1 of their 1st-round Eastern Conference playoff series Monday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Bruins vs. Hurricanes odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Bruins amassed 107 points which were good for just 4th place in the ultra-competitive Atlantic Division and a wild card berth. The B’s ended up going 25-13-3 on the road this season and posted a plus-34 goal differential overall.

The Hurricanes won the Metropolitan Division with a franchise-best 116 points and a plus-76 goal differential, good for 2nd in the Eastern Conference in both categories. Carolina swept Boston in three regular-season games, outscoring the Bruins 16-1.

Bruins at Hurricanes odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:55 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bruins +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Hurricanes -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bruins +1.5 (-270) | Hurricanes -1.5 (+190)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Bruins at Hurricanes projected goalies

Linus Ullmark (26-10-2, 2.45 GAA, .917 SV%, 1 SO – regular season) vs. Antti Raanta (15-5-4, 2.45 GAA, .912 SV%, 2 SO – regular season)

Ullmark made 1 start and 1 relief appearance against the Hurricanes in the regular season, going 0-1-0 with a 4.80 GAA and .877 SV%. He went 12-7-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .920 SV% in 20 road starts.

Raanta is likely to start with G Frederik Andersen ruled out for Game 1. Raanta didn’t face the Bruins during the regular season. He was 10-2-1 on home ice with a sparkling 2.06 GAA and .924 SV% and 2 shutouts.

Bruins at Hurricanes picks and predictions

Prediction

Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2

The HURRICANES (-125) are slight favorites at home in the series opener, which looks like a value considering the dominance they had against the Bruins in the regular season. However, with Andersen sidelined and the backup in between the pipes, there is some risk in playing the home side Monday.

The Bruins +1.5 (-270) will cost you more than two and a half times your return, and that’s just way too much.

PASS.

UNDER 5.5 (-110) is the lean in the series opener. It’s been all about the Under for the B’s lately, going 8-2-2 in their final 12 regular-season games and 6-1-4 in their last 11 as underdogs.

The Under is also 5-2 in the past seven against Atlantic Division teams for the Hurricanes, while going 16-6 in their last 22 home outings.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

