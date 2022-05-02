In His Own Words: Incumbent Tom Green County Commissioner Pct. 4 Bill Ford

SAN ANGELO – The candidates running for office in the May 24 GOP Runoff election in Tom Green County were asked recently to answer a series of questions posed by San Angelo LIVE! readers.

The questions were submitted to San Angelo LIVE! and were condensed into 12 questions. Those 12 questions were then sent to the candidates.

The answers to those questions are being published as a tool to help voters decide who they want to vote for. The Runoff election is May 24, 2022 with early voting running from May 16 to May 20.

Bill Ford in the incumbent Tom Green County Commissioner Pct. 4 and is running for re-election.

Here are the answers to the 12 questions from Commissioner Ford in his own words.

1. Do you think it is important to assist the families stranded by Mineral Wells crossing to find an alternative route. If not, is the subdivision developer responsible?

It has always been important to assist the families of Mineral Wells Rd. Finding a means of additional access is the issue. New bridge is too expensive. Easement through private land is also costly or difficult. Land owners are not so open to allow access through their land. Still working on that idea.

2. If it is illegal for the County to use County equipment and funds on private property especially roads in subdivisions, what would be your plan about accepting new and existing roads into the county inventory?

Yes it is illegal to use county equipment on private property without permission, as in emergency situations. We are slow to accept new roads to add to current road inventory due to cost to tax payer.

3. Are you in favor of increasing the $10 Road & Bridge fee charged on license tag renewals to increase revenue for roads?

Yes.

4. Does Tom Green County own any water rights or provide water to any subdivisions?

No. We do provide assistance to Subdivisions and developers to grants and water providers.

5. Would you be in favor of substantially increasing funding for Volunteer Fire Departments and where would you cut the county budget to find those funds?

Yes. We have not cut budgets in the past to do so and I don't expect to.

6. Would you consider advocating for the County to consolidate road & bridge duties with the City of San Angelo if that process was legal?

No. The county is currently working with COSA to pave (overlay) approximately 20 miles in prct 2 and 4 with funding to use private contractors.

7. Are you in favor of increasing salaries immediately for Corrections Officers in the Tom Green County Jail to increase capacity and where would the funding come from?

Yes. We have funding budgeted to cover jailers if we could hire them and retain them. We are currently 25+ short of staffing.

8. The Tom Green County Library system and the County Parks are optional expenditures; they are not mandated by state law. Would you consider closing County parks permanently and/or substantially reducing Library services to avoid a property tax increase?

No.

9. Does the Commissioners Court have any specific, statutory authority to spend property tax dollars on Economic Development other than property tax abatements? If so, please explain in detail.

Yes. We currently work on several projects, not all of which use tax payers dollars. Some projects where we write grants assist in monies to business owners, developers, infrastructure funds, with federal, state and some local funds where we budget for such projects.. CDBG, Community Development Grants. Texas Capital Funds, the 380/381 Economic Development funds, Texas Tax Code has development funds for emergency drought assistance, loans, etc.

Now we are the pass through for federal ARPA funds for several countywide projects.

10. What departments or services are you willing to consider cutting to meet unfunded mandates from the state or federal government?

None. Have not had to but always possible.

11. What is your understanding of the role of the Commissioners Court during natural or manmade disasters in regards to emergency management?

Emergency management is coordinated through the Department of Emergency Management (City/County Department) and County Judge. Commissioners and other elected officials work alongside with VFD's and law enforcement as directed in our area.

12. Would you be in favor of voting to replace any or all of the members of the board of directors of the Tom Green County Tax Appraisal District? Why or Why not?

No.

