Paso Robles City Council meeting rescheduled

Next regular meeting moved to May 17 due to governance conference

– The regular Paso Robles City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022, will not take place, as city council members will be attending a governance conference, according to the City of Paso Robles.

The next meeting of the city council will instead take place on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The agenda for the May 17 meeting is not yet posted. Click here to view the most recent city council agendas.