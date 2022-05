Some people may have been getting something a little more than just their mail delivered to them. In a plot that may remind some of TV dramas like Ozark or Breaking Bad, a manager of a post office is accused of using his work to help run an illegal drug operation, according to federal investigators, Court papers indicate that investigators had been tracking the New York state man and his then-girlfriend (who is also a U.S. Post Office employee) for the past four years since they received a tip.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO