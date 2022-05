The SportsTalkATL Podcast has returned. In the first episode back, Chase Irle, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon break down the Falcons draft haul. Was Drake London the right pick at #8? What are the odds Desmond Ridder starts in Year 1? Which undrafted free agents have the best chance of making the roster? They also break down the Braves slow start to the season. The SportsTalkATL Podcast can be found on our YouTube channel, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Make sure to like and subscribe!

