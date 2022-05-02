I49 SB Traffic at standstill after crash reported in Bobby Hopper Tunnel

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Six passengers were taken to an area hospital after the bus they were riding on was hit by another vehicle in the River Valley. According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, the crash between the Fort Smith Transit bus and the other vehicle happened Monday, May 2 at 2700 Towson Avenue.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A tornado reportedly struck near Little Rock, Arkansas, on Monday as a storm system swept through the region, damaging homes and trees while knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to CNN, the National Weather Service tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. CDT that a...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
WATTS, Okla. — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The accident happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, 61, […]
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are currently searching for 17-year-old Trynytee Case. Case was last seen in the Exchange Street parking deck in Hot Springs, Ark. on Monday, April 18, 2022, around 9:15 PM, after leaving work. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with the logo “pour some sugar on […]
Four people, including two girls, are dead and six more went to the hospital after a crash near the Oklahoma - Arkansas state line. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash involved a truck and a State Line Christian Academy van. Previous Story: OHP: 2 Juveniles, 2 Adults Killed In...
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed many of the same details previously released by the National Transportation Safety Board concerning a deadly crash near Andrews. Nine people lost their lives in the crash when a pickup truck collided head-on with a transit van on the night of March 15.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A woman is dead after a crash that took place in Springdale Saturday, April 30, morning. The Springdale Police Department (SPD) says it responded to a three-vehicle crash at around 2:24 a.m. According to the SPD, the crash took place at the intersection of Thompson and Huntsville.
Multiple tornadoes spun while a storm moved through Maud, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed to sister station KOCO 5 that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured. Video above was captured the moment the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man driving a U-Haul truck was pulled over and arrested early on Sunday morning in Oklahoma City. The suspect was stopped near Northwest 50th St. and North Military Avenue and fled the vehicle. The suspect broke into a nearby home and was later caught and arrested on the scene. Oklahoma […]
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Update:. Little Rock police make an arrest in a homicide that happened on South Schiller overnight. Yahchanan Makavelli, 52, of Little Rock is charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm. Little Rock police are also looking for the suspect in the...
