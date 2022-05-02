Selection Of Logan Hall Marked The 10th Time The Bucs Made Their First Pick In The Second Round

Logan Hall, Credit: University of Houston Athletics

TAMPA, FL. – This year’s draft marked the 10th time the Buccaneers did not make their first selection until the second round. At No. 33, Logan Hall, a defensive tackle out of Houston, was the first pick of the second round.

Here is a look at the other nine players who were selected with the team’s first pick, which was not until the second round.

2013: No. 43, Johnathan Banks, DB, Mississippi State

Banks capped his senior season at MSU by winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He played 50 of his 57 career NFL games with the Bucs, including starting all 16 games as a rookie under Greg Schiano. He had 55 tackles and intercepted three passes in his first season and had four INTs in 2014. Banks would not intercept another pass and he last played in the NFL in 2017 with the Texans.

2003: No. 64, Dewayne White, DE, Louisville

White started only 13 games in four seasons with the Bucs. His six sacks in 2004 were third on the team. He recorded 14 sacks and seven fumble recoveries in his time in Tampa. White went on to play three seasons in Detroit, where he recorded 6.5 sacks in each in 2007 and 2008. He had 27 sacks in 96 career NFL games.

2002: No. 86, Marquise Walker, WR, Michigan

An All-American with the Wolverines, Walker never played in a regular season NFL game. He spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve and was on the Titans’ practice squad in 2003. (The Bucs’ first-round pick and earlier second-round selection in 2002 were among draft picks sent to Oakland for Jon Gruden.)

2000: No. 51, Cosey Coleman, G, Tennessee

Coleman was the first of only five picks for the Bucs in 2000. He started 63 games in five seasons with Tampa Bay before spending his final two seasons (29 starts) in the NFL with the Browns. His son, Chance, is a linebacker at FIU.

1998: No. 34, Jacquez Green, WR, Florida

Green played four of his five NFL seasons in Tampa, making 37 starts. His best season was 1999 when he caught 56 passes for 791 yards and three touchdowns. He had 167 career recaptions, all but 10 with the Bucs.

1992: No. 44, Courtney Hawkins, WR, Michigan State

Hawkins had a productive nine-year career in the NFL. His first five seasons were with the Bucs, catching 206 passes (13.3 avg.) with 13 TDs. He caught a team-leading 62 passes in 1993. Hawkins spent his final four seasons with the Steelers, for whom he hauled in a career-best 66 passes in 1998.

1984: No. 30, Keith Browner, LB, USC

One of three football-playing brothers, including Ross, a college football hall famer, the 6-foot-6 Browner started 28 games (7.5 sacks, 2 INT) in three seasons with the Buccaneers before spending his final two years in the league with three different teams. His brother, Joey, played with Keith at USC and spent his final season (1992) with the Bucs.

1983: No. 45, Randy Grimes, C, Baylor

Grimes started 104 game during his 10-year career in the NFL, all with the Bucs. Grimes became addicted to painkillers during his career and is currently a motivational speaker and counselor at Plant City treatment center.

1979: No. 33, Greg Roberts, G, Oklahoma

An Outland Trophy winner at OU as the nation’s best interior lineman, Roberts played each of his four seasons (42 starts) in the NFL with the Bucs. He moved on to the USFL, where he played one season in Memphis. Roberts was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and racketeering in 1991.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .