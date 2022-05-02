Princess Charlotte’s Style Evolution: From Sweet Floral Dresses to Adorable Denim Overalls

Princess Charlotte may just be 6 years old, but the little royal has already made her mark as a mini fashion icon!

Whether she’s wearing a sweet floral dress, her school uniform or a cozy, comfy sweater, the princess has a defined sense of preppy-meets-girly style.

And with the always fashion-forward Duchess Kate as her mother, it’s no surprise that Charlotte is consistently showing up to royal engagements dressed in as-cute-as-can-be attire.

Since she was first born on May 2, 2015, the little one has constantly graced Us with fabulous fashion. At her christening on Sunday, July 5, 2015, the then baby girl wore a replica of the traditional royal christening gown.

Just after the royal turned 2, we got to see how the princess gets all dolled up for flower girl duties. For aunt Pippa Middleton and uncle James Mathews ’ wedding on May 20, 2017, the tiny tot wore a bespoke Pepe & Co cream dress, which featured a blush bow sash.

As she got older, the princess’ personal sense of style started to shine through. Because while we’re pretty confident that the duchess helps her daughter get dressed for important events, Charlotte certainly likes to add an accessory into the mix.

Back in September 2019 for example, the little royal added some sparkle to her navy school uniform. She hooked a sequin unicorn keychain to her backpack!

Princess Charlotte is also a hair accessory stan, rocking everything from flower crowns and headbands to fasteners and baby bows. Her shoe game is equally as strong. She typically sports leather shoes with straps or buckles, but recently she’s been switching things up with sneakers and boots.

When it’s time to get dressed up for royal family photo shoots though, Charlotte typically takes a more laid back approach, setting her floral frocks to the side in favor of comfy and causal looks.

On June 20, 2020 for example, Kensington Palace released a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte, brothers Prince George and Prince Louis and father Prince William in honor of Father’s Day.

In the candid picture, she wore denim John Lewis embroidered dungaree shorts, which had pink flower, zebra and flamingo embellishments. Obviously her traditional buckle shoes aren’t suited for playing outside, so Charlotte donned pink sneakers from Hampton.

From Trooping of Colour in 2016 to a family theater outing in 2020 and everything in between, keep scrolling to take a look through Princess Charlotte’s most fashionable moments to date!