ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Princess Charlotte’s Style Evolution: From Sweet Floral Dresses to Adorable Denim Overalls

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Princess Charlotte may just be 6 years old, but the little royal has already made her mark as a mini fashion icon!

Whether she’s wearing a sweet floral dress, her school uniform or a cozy, comfy sweater, the princess has a defined sense of preppy-meets-girly style.

And with the always fashion-forward Duchess Kate as her mother, it’s no surprise that Charlotte is consistently showing up to royal engagements dressed in as-cute-as-can-be attire.

Since she was first born on May 2, 2015, the little one has constantly graced Us with fabulous fashion. At her christening on Sunday, July 5, 2015, the then baby girl wore a replica of the traditional royal christening gown.

Just after the royal turned 2, we got to see how the princess gets all dolled up for flower girl duties. For aunt Pippa Middleton and uncle James Mathews ’ wedding on May 20, 2017, the tiny tot wore a bespoke Pepe & Co cream dress, which featured a blush bow sash.

As she got older, the princess’ personal sense of style started to shine through. Because while we’re pretty confident that the duchess helps her daughter get dressed for important events, Charlotte certainly likes to add an accessory into the mix.

Back in September 2019 for example, the little royal added some sparkle to her navy school uniform. She hooked a sequin unicorn keychain to her backpack!

Princess Charlotte is also a hair accessory stan, rocking everything from flower crowns and headbands to fasteners and baby bows. Her shoe game is equally as strong. She typically sports leather shoes with straps or buckles, but recently she’s been switching things up with sneakers and boots.

When it’s time to get dressed up for royal family photo shoots though, Charlotte typically takes a more laid back approach, setting her floral frocks to the side in favor of comfy and causal looks.

On June 20, 2020 for example, Kensington Palace released a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte, brothers Prince George and Prince Louis and father Prince William in honor of Father’s Day.

In the candid picture, she wore denim John Lewis embroidered dungaree shorts, which had pink flower, zebra and flamingo embellishments. Obviously her traditional buckle shoes aren’t suited for playing outside, so Charlotte donned pink sneakers from Hampton.

From Trooping of Colour in 2016 to a family theater outing in 2020 and everything in between, keep scrolling to take a look through Princess Charlotte’s most fashionable moments to date!

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

A Royal Expert Says Princess Diana Would "Surely Be Proud" of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Just a few days after Prince Harry said that he's certain that all his work with the Invictus Games — and his role as a dad to Archie and Lillibet — would make his mother, Princess Diana, very proud, a royal expert explained that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton should be very happy with their place in the late princess's legacy, too. A royal expert told The Daily Express that Diana would "surely be proud" of both of her daughters-in-law. Daena Borrowman said that she'd be happy to see Meghan and Kate bringing their own personalities to the royals and highlight things that are near and dear to them.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Inside Princess Charlotte’s ‘Extra Special’ 7th Birthday Festivities With Prince William and Kate Middleton

A celebration fit for a royal! Princess Charlotte’s 7th birthday was a special occasion in the household — with Prince William and Duchess Kate going all out for their child. “Kate and William have one important rule whenever it’s George, Charlotte and Louis’ birthday – they clear their schedules and avoid any work calls, unless […]
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequin Dresses#Evolution#British Royal Family#Pepe Co
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Dresses Like Marilyn Monroe After Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Moment & Losing Defamation Case

Blac Chyna doesn’t appear to be phased after losing her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashian family. In fact, she seemed to be keeping the memory alive a few days later as she dressed up in a similar vibe to Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look from Monday (May 2), which happened only hours after the case verdict was read. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the reality star flaunted a clip of her Marilyn Monroe-inspired style, which came less than 48 hours of Kim showing up to the New York fashion event in a dress once worn by the late iconic actress!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

130K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy