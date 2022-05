Apple has received another backlash from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Yesterday, May 4, Musk posted another tweet targeting the tech company regarding their pricing. Based on his tweets, Apple's App Store is being compared to implementing a higher percentage tax rate on its system, which he believes is not okay. The Elon Musk tweet published reads, "Apple's store is like having a 30% tax on the Internet. Definitely not OK. "

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO