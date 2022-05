Before the playoffs officially got underway in the NHL Monday night, one of the biggest stories towards the end of the season was an apparent rift between Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer and starting goaltender Robin Lehner. Following a 3-2 loss to New Jersey with a few games to go and Vegas still in the playoff race, DeBoer pointed the finger at Lehner saying he needed to be better and felt he let in soft goals. The very next game, DeBoer started Lehner, but pulled him after the first period even though Lehner had let in just one goal on 13 shots. Following the game, DeBoer was asked why he started Lehner in the first place.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO