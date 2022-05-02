ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Prolific Arsenal 18-year-old Khayon Edwards 'signs new long-term deal with Gunners' as they stave off interest in starlet from Chelsea and host of Bundesliga clubs

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Arsenal have reportedly tied down striker Khayon Edwards to a new long-term deal despite interest from a number of elite clubs across Europe.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a prolific season at Under-18 level for the Gunners this term with 16 goals and five assists in 16 U18 Premier League games.

Edwards has also made the step-up to Premier League 2 football amid his rapid development and struck his first goal for the Under-23s in a 1-1 draw with West Ham United back in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TE5Ck_0fQOz3eX00
Arsenal have reportedly tied down striker Khayon Edwards (pictured) to a new long-term deal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXf2C_0fQOz3eX00
The 18-year-old has enjoyed a prolific season at Under-18 level with 16 goals and five assists

The youngster's season was cut short due to injury, but his performances still caught the eye of plenty of clubs, who were keeping tabs on the striker.

Premier League rivals Chelsea made contact with the Gunners over Edwards, who could have left as a free agent when his scholarship terms expired at the end of the season.

The Athletic, however, understands that the 18-year-old has now ended speculation over his future by signing a long-term contract that will tie him to Arsenal until 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o93hN_0fQOz3eX00
Edwards was attracting interest from Chelsea and a whole host of Bundesliga clubs

RB Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach and Newcastle were said to be among the other clubs that have been monitoring the 18-year-old's situation.

Brighton, Southampton and Leeds were also reportedly interested in the prolific youngster.

Edwards is expected to continue his development with the Under-23 side next season and the striker will no doubt be keen to push his way into the first-team.

Boss Mikel Arteta is expected to oversee significant changes in that position this summer with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah expected to depart on free transfers, even despite the latter's good run of form lately.

The Gunners may turn to some of their youngsters with Folarin Balogun and Tyreece John-Jules — both of whom are currently on loan — impressing at their respective clubs while their top marksman at youth level is Edwards.

