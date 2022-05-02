ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred is set to return to Manchester United's starting XI to face Brentford after recovering from hip problem... but Ralf Rangnick still faces an injury crisis with up to SIX first-team stars all ruled out

Brentford are the visitors to Old Trafford for Manchester United’s final home game of the Premier League season tonight.

The Red Devils’ hopes of finishing in the top four are all but over after a run of one win in six matches and even if they win their last three fixtures they will only equal their lowest ever Premier League points total of 64.

And the club are suffering from an injury crisis, with six first-team stars out, including Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire.

Find out who Sportsmail think Ralf Rangnick will pick in his starting lineup against the Bees in what will be the interim manager's final home game in charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3d8w_0fQOyyXy00
Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his final Manchester United home game against Brentford

GOALKEEPER – DAVID DE GEA

David de Gea is the only United player to play every minute in the Premier League this season and he will continue between the sticks tonight.

The Spaniard has failed to keep a clean sheet in his last nine appearances in all competitions since a 0-0 draw against lowly Watford over two months ago.

Brentford’s goalless draw with Tottenham last weekend was the first time they had drawn a blank since the end of February, so De Gea will have to be on his toes to keep out Ivan Toney and co.

RIGHT-BACK – DIOGO DALOT

Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed United’s draw with Chelsea on Thursday evening due to a knock, but even if he is fit enough to return there is no guarantee that he will slot straight back in at right-back.

Diogo Dalot has started six of the last seven matches as he continues to establish himself in the side and should be favourite to keep his place.

However, he failed to track Marcos Alonso when the Spaniard scored at Old Trafford last week so all eyes will be on him defensively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qnhg_0fQOyyXy00
Diogo Dalot has started six of the last seven matches as he continues to establish himself

CENTRE-BACK – VICTOR LINDELOF

With Harry Maguire likely to remain absent with a knee injury, Victor Lindelof should again be given the nod in the centre of defence.

The Swedish international has made 25 Premier League appearances this season and has delivered some solid if unspectacular performances.

His positioning was called into question against Chelsea last Thursday night so he will need to be alert to any through balls that Christian Eriksen slides through.

CENTRE-BACK – RAPHAEL VARANE

World Cup winner Raphael Varane has not had the season that everyone expected him to have following his move from Real Madrid last summer.

The 29-year-old’s progress at Old Trafford has been hampered by injuries and if he plays from the off tonight then it will be the first time since mid-February that he has made three consecutive league starts.

In Varane’s 20 Premier League appearances this season, United have only kept four clean sheets.

LEFT-BACK – ALEX TELLES

Alex Telles is in line for a third start in a row on the left flank as Luke Shaw’s leg injury continues to keep the England international out of action.

Like Dalot on the other side, Telles left too much space in behind for Chelsea to attack into last week and must improve defensively.

19-year-old left-back Alvaro Fernandez was named in the matchday squad for the first time on Thursday so may be handed an opportunity off the bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQbfp_0fQOyyXy00
Alex Telles is in line for a third start in a row at left-back, with Luke Shaw still out injured

CENTRE MIDFIELD – FRED

Fred has missed the last four matches after suffering a hip injury away at Everton at the start of April but is expected to be match fit for tonight.

The Brazilian has been one of the few players rejuvenated by Rangnick and he should walk straight back into the starting lineup.

He is likely to take the place of Scott McTominay, who was woeful against Chelsea on Thursday and needs a spell out of the team.

CENTRE MIDFIELD – NEMANJA MATIC

Nemanja Matic has confirmed that he will leave United at the end of the season, but he is finishing the campaign strongly.

The Serbian has provided an assist in each of his last two appearances, setting up Cristiano Ronaldo’s equaliser against Chelsea with an excellent chipped pass.

This means that he should keep his place in Rangnick’s starting XI despite the return of Fred, who has kept him out of the side for most of the season.

RIGHT WING – ANTHONY ELANGA

Anthony Elanga scored his first goal of the season in United’s 3-1 win over Brentford in January, but is not guaranteed a spot in the side for the reverse fixture.

The 20-year-old has started the last four matches in a row but has struggled to make an impact, meaning his place is at risk.

Juan Mata has seen more game time in recent weeks so could be handed a start, while 17-year-old Alejandro Garnacho made his United debut when he replaced Elanga in the closing stages against Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKie6_0fQOyyXy00
Anthony Elanga faces competition from Juan Mata and Alejandro Garnacho on the wing

ATTACKING MIDFIELD – BRUNO FERNANDES

Bruno Fernandes is unlikely to be dropped despite failing to score or provide an assist in any of his last eight league appearances.

The Portuguese international has started all but one of the Premier League games he has been available for this season.

Again, the main alternative in the No 10 role comes from the academy, with 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri being involved with the first team in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYGaO_0fQOyyXy00
Goals have dried up for Bruno Fernandes but he remains the first-choice attacking midfielder 

LEFT WING – MARCUS RASHFORD

Like Elanga on the other flank, Marcus Rashford is not certain to keep his place after underwhelming recent showings.

The 24-year-old, who has not started consecutive league games since the start of March, has not scored in his last 15 appearances in all competitions.

With Sancho still sidelined, Mata’s expiring contact status and Garnacho’s inexperience might be the only things that keep Rashford in the team.

STRIKER – CRISTIANO RONALDO

Edinson Cavani is contention to return after recovering from a calf problem, but he shouldn’t threaten Cristiano Ronaldo’s spot upfront.

The Portuguese forward is on lightning form as the campaign draws to a close, with eight goals in his last five appearances – including hat-tricks against Tottenham and Norwich.

Only Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Ronaldo (17).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfx9l_0fQOyyXy00
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Chelsea on Thursday evening was his eighth in five games

