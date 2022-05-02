ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The longest glass bottom bridge in the world has opened to tourists – but would you dare?

By Kara Godfrey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A HUGE glass bridge claiming to be the longest in the world has opened - but it's only for the brave.

Vietnam's Bach Long pedestrian bridge - whose name translates to "white dragon" - is 632m (2,073ft) long - and is 150m (492ft) above a huge jungle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlyDm_0fQOwR7B00
The longest glass bridge in the world has opened in Vietnam Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGmyn_0fQOwR7B00
Tourists can walk more than 2,000ft across the bridge Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3jJq_0fQOwR7B00
The bridge is suspended hundreds of feet above the jungle Credit: AFP

The floor of the bridge is made from French-produced tempered glass, making it strong enough to support up to 450 people at a time.

The glass floor also means tourists can get amazing views of the scenery while braving the scary walk.

"When standing on the bridge, travellers will be able to admire the beauty of nature," Hoang Manh Duy, a representative of the bridge's operator said.

Bach Long is Vietnam's third glass bridge, with local Bui Van Thach saying he hoped it would encourage more tourists to visit the area.

Officials from Guinness World Records are expected to verify the claim next month.

The company says it is the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge, surpassing the 526 metre structure in Guangdong, China.

Vietnamese tourism chiefs are seeking to lure visitors back after two years of Covid shutdowns that kept out virtually all foreign travellers.

If you fancy trying it, then you will be pleased to hear that Vietnam is open to Brits.

The country ended quarantine for international visitors and resumed 15 days of visa-free travel for UK holidaymakers.

And the new bridge isn't even the scariest in the world.

An 100m (328ft) 'bending' bridge opened in China last year, with many believing it was too crazy to exist.

In 2020, a 1,692ft see-through-bottomed bridge opened in Portugal last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHAbz_0fQOwR7B00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJgNw_0fQOwR7B00

The bridge is suspended 575ft above ground, with a sheer drop into the river and cliffs below - and is the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world.

And in 2018, China opened a £15bn bridge stretching 34 miles from Hong Kong to Macau – which is the longest sea-crossing ever built.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNo6T_0fQOwR7B00
Brave tourists have already tried it out for themselves Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KY1w1_0fQOwR7B00
Bach Long bridge hopes to encourage tourists to visit the area Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTWht_0fQOwR7B00
The Guinness World Records are yet to verify it Credit: AFP

