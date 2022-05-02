ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can stay in the Moulin Rouge windmill for the first time ever – with a private tour of the raunchy show

By Jon Hornbuckle
 3 days ago
MOULIN Rouge fans can stay in the iconic windmill for the first time - and it comes with private tours of the raunchy show.

Since the Moulin Rouge's construction in 1889, the windmill has never been opened to the public - until now.

The Moulin Rouge windmill is opening to the public for the first time ever Credit: DAH
The unique accommodation features décor based on the venue's 1899 era Credit: DAH

However, you will have to be quick if you want to stay - the unique experience is being offered by Airbnb for three lucky winners for €1 each.

The one-night stay includes a private tour of the Moulin Rouge, the best seats in the house for a cabaret show.

You can also take photos on the famous stage with the show's cast and a meet-and-greet with the lead dancer, Claudine Van Den Bergh in her dressing room.

Guests will step back in time to experience a fancy boudoir and dressing area with glamorous accessories, vintage costumes and fragrant perfumes to get them in the true spirit of the Moulin Rouge - birthplace of the French Cancan.

The Windmill also comes with a private rooftop terrace in the style of 1899 Paris.

This is where guests will enjoy an aperitif and the Belle Époque menu three-course dinner prepared by resident chef Arnaud Demerville.

A classic Parisian breakfast will also be provided the following morning.

Lead dancer Claudine said: "Attending a show at the Moulin Rouge offers an escape from the everyday and an incredible immersion into the glamour and grandeur of French Music Hall.

"The Belle Époque-inspired interior of our much-loved windmill will transport guests to the era from which this timeless cabaret emerged."

Guests can request to book the three individual one-night stays on June 17, June 20 and June 27 from Tuesday 17 May at 6pm on the Airbnb website.

The Moulin Rouge venue is home to cabaret show, Féerie - with two performances each night featuring a cast of 60 with 1000 costumes of feathers, rhinestones and sequins.

It has since inspired a West End musical and the 2001 movie starring Ewan McGregor, Kylie Minogue and Nicole Kidman.

Three one-night stays are available in June through Airbnb Credit: DAH
A three-course meal will be served on the private rooftop Credit: DAH
The stay will include seats for the Moulin Rouge cabaret performance Credit: DAH

