ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham and Leeds in Malcolm Ebiowei transfer hunt with 18-year-old ex-Arsenal winger impressing at relegated Derby

By Dan King
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TOTTENHAM, Leeds and Fulham are weighing up a summer move for Derby wonderkid Malcolm Ebiowei.

The 18-year-old winger is unlikely to stay at Derby with his contract expiring at the end of next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzPa3_0fQOvK9700
Derby County’s Malcolm Ebiowei (left) looks set to join a possible Premier League club before the start of next season Credit: PA

He further enhanced his reputation at the weekend scoring the opener in his side's win at Blackpool.

German side, RB Leipzig and Crystal Palace have also been monitoring the teenager.

The former England Under-16 international was on Arsenal’s books early in his career.

He then had a spell north of the border at Glasgow Rangers before joining the Rams on a short-term deal last summer.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Ebiowei is among the plethora of youngsters used by Derby boss Wayne Rooney in the cash-strapped club’s desperate bid to maintain Championship status that resulted in failure.

Although his contract runs out, Ebiowei will still command a fee with Arsenal, Rangers and Derby all in line for a share of compensation payments.

The future for the Rams looks uncertain with Rooney being tipped as potentially the next manager of Burnley.

Other players could depart such as Lee Buchanan and Jason Knight who have both impressed.

The club is in administration but there is hope regarding a takeover bid being accepted from Chris Kirchner.

They face Cardiff in their last match of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Knight
Person
Wayne Rooney
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘admit giving Eric Bailly three-year contract was a mistake’ after he criticised Harry Maguire selection

MANCHESTER UNITED reportedly believe handing Eric Bailly a new contract was a MISTAKE. That’s after the misfit defender criticised the selection of club captain Harry Maguire this season. The Manchester Evening News claims Bailly, 28, is extremely disgruntled with his position at Old Trafford. The Ivorian, who joined United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds#Fulham#Glasgow Rangers#Uk#Tottenham#German#Rb Leipzig#Crystal Palace#Arsenal Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
417K+
Followers
22K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy