Ledecky will be replaced in the event by Leah Smith, who finished third at U.S. Trials last week in a time of 1:57.44. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Katie Ledecky has dropped the 200 free from her lineup individually at the 2022 World Championships. That means she will race the 400, 800, and 1500 meter freestyles individually, and, we presume, still the 800 free relay.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO