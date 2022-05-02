Roy Keane reveals Cristiano Ronaldo WASN’T one of the five world-class players he played with at Man Utd

ROY KEANE played alongside some of the biggest names in Manchester United's long and illustrious history - but only FIVE players were worthy of being called world-class.

And club legend Cristiano Ronaldo - who made a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer - was NOT one of them.

Roy Keane says Denis Irwin was world class but left Cristiano Ronaldo off his list

The former Red Devils captain, who acrimoniously left the club in 2005 - made the stunning revelation after his old side was held to a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in September 2019.

Keane stunned United fans across the globe by telling left Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher: "We never gave ourselves an opportunity to talk about players being world-class.

"But if I look back now, you'd have to class Giggsy [Ryan Giggs].

"I always class the world class players as lads who were doing it for nine, ten, 11 years - obviously Giggsy's done it for a lot longer, but to me, that's the key to being a really good player - you've got to be consistent.

"We see players now, they have a good month and [they're] patting themselves on the back.

"You have to be good for years and years, and Giggsy would have been a prime example."

Keane's world-class list also included fellow United legends, Paul Scholes, Eric Cantona and Mark Hughes the latter of whom he dubbed a "brilliant striker."

But it was his old friend and former room-mate Denis Irwin who received the most glowing review.

The former Republic of Ireland international said of his countryman: "My God, imagine if Denis Irwin was playing now.

"He could play left-back, right-back, get you a goal, knew how to defend, never injured, a brilliant guy in the dressing room.

"Denis would be world class to me - and he's a Corkman!"

Keane's omission of Ronaldo left United fans gobsmacked as the Portuguese superstar was the first Red Devil to win the Ballon d'Or since George Best in 1968.

But the notoriously hard-to-please Irishman's snub of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was likely down to the fact they only played together for two seasons, when Ronaldo was still developing.

Keane captained United during a historically successful period for the club and won the Premier League seven times with the club.

He walked out on the club in 2005 after an explosive in-house interview criticising his team-mates' display after a 4-1 defeat to Middlesbrough.