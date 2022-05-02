ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On edge! Martin Clunes is back in Cornwall to film scenes for final series of beloved Doc Martin - which sees a BMW dangle off a cliff

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He is the leading man of one of the nation's most adored medical comedy dramas.

And Martin Clunes - aka emotionally stunted Doctor Martin Ellingham - was spotted in Cornwall last week as filming continued for the final instalment of ITV's Doc Martin.

Suited and booted Martin, 60 - dressed in his character's trademark attire - threw himself straight into the proceedings in Port Isaac and was pictured assessing a BMW which was dangling over a cliff edge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2rJ4_0fQOoapA00
On edge! Martin Clunes was back in Cornwall to film scenes for the final series of beloved Doc Martin last week - which saw a BMW dangle off a cliff

A string of crew members surrounded the aloft vehicle, with a JCB digger in close proximity.

Prior to the car toppling over the edge, Martin, also known for his role in Men Behaving Badly, picked up litter that had accumulated on the grass.

Despite the assumed tense scene, the comedian looked in high spirits as he cracked jokes for his colleagues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9atO_0fQOoapA00
Tense: Suited and booted Martin, 60 - dressed in his character's trademark attire - threw himself straight into the proceedings in Port Isaac
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AU3OI_0fQOoapA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzN1N_0fQOoapA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OISio_0fQOoapA00
Oh dear: The actor was pictured assessing a BMW which was dangling over a cliff edge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlqMP_0fQOoapA00
Drama: A string of crew members surrounded the aloft vehicle, with a JCB digger in close proximity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RkO9_0fQOoapA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTyco_0fQOoapA00
Filming: Prior to the car toppling over the edge, Martin, also known for his role in Men Behaving Badly, picked up litter that had accumulated on the grass

If the pictures from the set were anything to go by, the final series, set to air this year, promises plentiful drama, as Martin was seen rushing to the aid of a woman who was sprawled at the bottom of the cliff.

It seemed as though the actress, clearly depicting an injury, was being attended to by Martin and another man after an accident.

Despite being filmed in small fishing village Port Isaac, Doc Martin's fictional location is seaside village Portwenn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t69wR_0fQOoapA00
Cornwall-based: If the pictures from the set were anything to go by, the final series, set to air this year, promises plentiful drama
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2bhM_0fQOoapA00
Intense: Martin was seen rushing to the aid of a woman who was sprawled at the bottom of the cliff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdOFd_0fQOoapA00
Struggles: It seemed as though the actress, clearly depicting an injury, was being attended to by Martin and another man after an accident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osnM3_0fQOoapA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvPXQ_0fQOoapA00
Setting: Despite being filmed in small fishing village Port Isaac, Doc Martin's fictional location is seaside village Portwenn

Doc Martin was manifested by Dominic Minghella, who drew inspiration from the character of Doctor Martin Bamford in the 2001 comedy film, in which Martin was the protagonist.

Most of the interior scenes in Doc Martin are shot in a converted local barn, with Fern Cottage used as the home and surgery of Doctor Ellingham.

A total of nine series aired between 2004 and 2019, with a TV film airing on Christmas Day in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZT1U_0fQOoapA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NI0b7_0fQOoapA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Em70_0fQOoapA00
Filming hotspots: Most of the interior scenes in Doc Martin are shot in a converted local barn, with Fern Cottage used as the home and surgery of Doctor Ellingham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXWhE_0fQOoapA00
Comeback: A total of nine series aired between 2004 and 2019, with a TV film airing on Christmas Day in 2006
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9Dzu_0fQOoapA00
Short break: The ninth and most recent series aired on ITV from September 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhv6o_0fQOoapA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGEFo_0fQOoapA00
Taking a break: Martin was spotted recharging his batteries with a bite to eat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKjwo_0fQOoapA00
One more instalment: To the delight of fans, the tenth series will air this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChIfD_0fQOoapA00

The ninth and most recent series aired on ITV from September 2019 and has been made available in the US and Canada via Acorn TV.

To the delight of fans, the tenth series will air this year.

The programme centres on Doctor Ellingham's encounters with the local Cornish villagers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAkBv_0fQOoapA00
Plot: The programme centres on Doctor Ellingham's encounters with the local Cornish villagers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1Bnc_0fQOoapA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qxGI_0fQOoapA00
Portrayal: Despite his medical excellence, Ellingham is renowned for his lacking social skills and grouchiness, often delivering diagnoses without empathy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6uyI_0fQOoapA00
Ratings: The show has been a roaring success for ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWuoX_0fQOoapA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BN0IV_0fQOoapA00
Awards: In its debut year, it won the British Comedy Award for Best TV Comedy Drama
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwuxU_0fQOoapA00
Crime: Martin was pictured opening the passenger door of a police van
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LdvJi_0fQOoapA00
Acclaim: In 2004, Doc Martin was also been nominated for Best New TV Comedy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0puHLx_0fQOoapA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJDbg_0fQOoapA00
Wow: Aerial shots showed the vastness of the surrounding areas 

Despite his medical excellence, Ellingham is renowned for his lacking social skills and grouchiness, often delivering diagnoses without empathy.

The show has been a roaring success for ITV, with the third series achieving the channel's best midweek drama performance in the 9pm Monday slot since December 2004.

In its debut year, it won the British Comedy Award for Best TV Comedy Drama, having also been nominated for Best New TV Comedy.

Martin, in the same year, also scooped the gong for Best TV Comedy Actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8rdf_0fQOoapA00
Award: in 2004, Martin also scooped the gong for Best TV Comedy Actor

Comments / 0

