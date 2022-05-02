ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outraged locals voice their disgust over 'puke green' paint job for historic harbour footpath - as councillor compares it to SHREK

By Kaya Terry For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Outraged locals have voiced their disgust over a 'puke green' new paint job for a historic harbour footpath in a popular seaside town.

The new footway is part of a seven-month project to resurface and improve the street scene on Custom House Quay in Weymouth, Dorset.

However, the bright green hue has left residents unimpressed after it was likened to 'vomit' - whilst another said the path was 'vile' and 'incredibly uninviting' to walk on.

Councillor Louie O'Leary branded the path 'disgusting' and compared the colour to the character Shrek from the 2001 eponymous animated comedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLe6t_0fQOnQuZ00
The new footway is part of a seven-month project to resurface and improve the street scene on Custom House Quay in Weymouth, Dorset. Pictured left: The historic harbour before the 'puke green' paint job  compared with after (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KgAz_0fQOnQuZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAP5r_0fQOnQuZ00
Councillor Louie O'Leary branded the path 'disgusting' and compared the colour to the character Shrek (Pictured) from the 2001 eponymous animated comedy 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRoBL_0fQOnQuZ00
The bright green hue (Pictured) has left residents unimpressed after it was likened to 'vomit' - whilst another said the path was 'vile' and 'incredibly uninviting' to walk along

Cllr O'Leary said: 'I've raised the Shrek coloured Quay with the cabinet member for highways. It's disgusting.

'I was the only member of the south and west area planning committee to vote against the current harbour scheme last year and feel very vindicated in doing so. However if we're going to have it, let's make the most of it.'

Locals flocked to social media to complain that the green colour ruined the council's ongoing improvement works and likened the harbour to a children's playground.

Writing on Facebook, Aaron Grant Jones, said: 'You can't modernise your windows along there, but you can paint the pavement puke green? Solid logic.'

Local resident, Jane Long, added: 'Our lovely working harbour looks like a playground.'

Earl Godwin replied: 'When they said they wanted everyone and everything to go green, someone at the council took the idea quite literally.'

William Evans said: 'Walked along it yesterday. It was vile, incredibly uninviting.'

Stuart Law added: 'In no way is this in keeping with an historic harbour. The council have broken their own Conservation Area rules, by not replacing like for like.'

Other residents said the path would 'enhance' the area and claimed the paint had already faded.

Christopher James Toms wrote: 'I like it, I think it will greatly enhance the area, I've seen it in a few countries and like it myself.'

It is not the first time the council faced criticism for 'ghastly' changes to the harbour. Officials came under fire in April last year after installing new safety railings to stop people falling into the water that locals said looked like cheap scaffolding poles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RnVky_0fQOnQuZ00
Officials came under fire in April last year after installing new safety railings (Pictured) to stop people falling into the water that locals said looked like cheap scaffolding poles

Many claimed the railings would put an end to the age-old tradition of people sitting on the harbour wall to eat fish and chips and restrict crabbers from dangling their lines in the water.

Weymouth Harbour was formed in the 12th century in what is now the old town of the seaside resort.

During the Second World War 'little ships' set off from the quayside to help with the Dunkirk evacuation and thousands of troops embarked on landing craft for D-Day there.

The route for the new footways was closed for months and the area turned into a building site as the work was carried out.

The programme of works started last October and has included footway widened and resurfaced, kerbs realigned, roads resurfaced and new drainage channels installed.

But the project is behind schedule and expected to finish on May 27. Dorset Council said it will be installing benches along the harbourside footway, erecting signs, reinstating bollards and finishing lining work over the next month

Comments / 0

POLITICS
HEALTH
#Fish And Chips#Puke#Councillor#Footpath#Urban Construction
