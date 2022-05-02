ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Ellis Cross? Club runner who beat Olympic champion Mo Farah

By Nyle Smith
 3 days ago
SIR MO FARAH suffered an embarrassing defeat to club runner Ellis Cross on his return to competitive action since failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The long-distance icon participated in the men's Vitality London 10,000m.

Ellis Cross pulled off a surprising victory over four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah Credit: Getty
Mo Farah's came four second behind Ellis Cross is one of the biggest sporting upsets Credit: PA

Where Farah's time of 28 minutes and 44 seconds - one minute outside of his best on the road, could only see him finish second behind Cross.

Find out more on Ellis Cross here...

Who is Ellis Cross?

Born on September 22, 1996, Ellis Cross represents Aldershot, Farnham & District.

Cross, 26, has been involved in a number of long distance championship events but has never qualified for the big leagues.

The young brit's biggest achievement came during a 10,000 metres run at the London European Cup where Cross finished in 18th place.

However, on May 2, 2022, the long-distance runner defeated four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah in a 10,000m race at the men's Vitality.

An event where Cross paid £37 entry fee and took the train to the start line having been denied in the elite field.

Ellis' response to the win was: "I've beaten somebody who is an idol.

"He's known throughout the world and I've just beaten him over prime distance.

"I follow didn't quite follow the script, but to pull it off and win it, I'm delighted.

"No one knows who I am, I'm just a club runner. I don't even have my name on my bib."

What has been said by Mo Farah?

Mo Farah has repeatedly hinted that he would like to represent Team GB one last time before retirement.

And the four-time Olympic champion might have the opportunity to do so with the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

However, this humiliating loss to Ellis Cross has put huge doubts on whether the CBE will be able to qualify.

Farah said: "It's a tough one.

"It's your body. Your body has to be ready. You have to be ready to compete with these guys.

"Today was a tough day. Ellis did really well to beat me. But you have to see where you are. That's where I am now.

"You've got to take it race by race and let the body see what you can do. I'm not young."

