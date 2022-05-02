ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Swept by Gamecocks on the Road

By Timothy Bowens
 3 days ago
After dropping two close one-point contests on the road, the Alabama baseball team failed to salvage the series, falling 11-5 to South Carolina in the final game of the weekend. The Tide struggled on the mound as five Alabama pitchers combined to give up eleven runs on fourteen hits....

