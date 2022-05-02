3-star OT Joe Crocker locks in June official visit to Michigan State

Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Offensive tackle prospect Joe Crocker will be visiting Michigan State in late June.

The three-star 2023 prospect announced on Sunday that he’s locked in an official visit to Michigan State for June 24 -26. Crocker is ranked as the No. 30 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

Crocker holds offers from 30 different programs, including numerous power five schools. Michigan State extended an offer to Crocker in February and he was recently on campus for an unofficial visit in March.

Crocker hails from Nashville, Tenn., and plays for Franklin Road Academy. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds.

