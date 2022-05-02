ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Bay City School Board to Hear Transportation Bid Results

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bay City School Board meets Monday, May 2 with transportation on the agenda. Superintendent Stephen Bigelow will give a presentation on the results of a transportation request for proposal to possibly...

Comments / 1

The Oakland Press

Election results: Mike Harris wins 43rd House District seat; bonds pass

Clarkston Republican Mike Harris will complete the late Rep. Andrea Schroeder’s term of office. Harris bested Waterford Democrat Kent Douglas in Tuesday’s election, 7,583 (56.52%) to 5,799 (43.22%). Thirty-five voters chose to write in a candidate’s name, but no one was registered as an official write-in candidate. In all, 13,417 voters turned out for the 43rd House District special election.
CLARKSTON, MI
WWMT

May 3 election: What's on the ballot in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — What's on the ballot for Tuesday? News Channel 3 compiled a list for several West Michigan counties. Take a look at the highlights below:. Allegan Public Schools has two bond proposals on the ballot for the upcoming election. Proposal one is a $3,409,000 operating millage renewal. The second proposal is a sinking fund millage renewal totaling $576,000. This bond is set to expire in 2022, but, if approved, would be renewed for 10 years at a millage rate of 0.9853. The money would be set aside for construction or repair of schools buildings, purchasing estates for school property, school security improvements, and upgrading technology.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

