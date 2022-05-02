ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Rare medieval manuscripts digitised for first time

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRare manuscripts dating back as early as the 9th Century have been shared online for the first time. More than 200 precious documents have been digitised by the National Library of Scotland. The collection boasts a 15th Century medical almanac, printed illustrations and a 12th Century manuscript of the...

