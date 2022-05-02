ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Florida gas prices rise, hit 4-week high

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida are at their highest in almost a month after rising 8 cents last week.

On Sunday, AAA reported $4.18 as the average price per gallon.

While it is a little less painful than in mid-March when gas in Florida hit a record high of $4.38 a gallon, it hurts a lot more than this time last year.

On May 1, 2021, consumers paid $1.40 less, at just $2.78 per gallon.

Gallon by gallon, the cost adds up quickly these days.

Gas prices Florida gas prices (Nick Papantonis)

AAA said motorists paid about $63 to fill up an average-sized gas tank — about 15 gallons-worth — Sunday.

Experts point out that the price of gas typically follows prices in the oil market.

AAA said the U.S. price for a barrel of oil last week rose 3%, in part because of the ongoing global demand for oil.

If the rise and fall of gas prices over that past couple of months has felt like whiplash, brace yourself, there is more to come.

Oil prices hit 7-year high

“Oil prices have ping ponged dramatically since Russia invaded Ukraine and that volatility is likely to continue through the summer travel season,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

To find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

