Florida State

Owners of tiny homes across Florida are seeking peace with local governments

wlrn.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrsna Balynas and her husband Govinda Carol finished building their first tiny house in Alachua in May 2020 and listed it as an Airbnb a month later – mostly just to see what would happen. Within two weeks, it was booked almost a month out. Almost two years...

www.wlrn.org

