Gunfire erupts near Anaheim park carnival; man killed

A teen has been arrested in connection with a shooting which left an innocent bystander dead late Sunday night at an Anaheim park which was hosting a Cinco de Mayo carnival.

The shooting occurred at 10:07 p.m. on the north side of La Palma Park, in the 1100 block of North La Palma Parkway, as the festival was wrapping up and crowds were leaving.

According to Anaheim police, a fight erupted between several teens. One of them then pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking an innocent man and festivalgoer who had not been involved in the fight.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name was not immediately released.

"He had no involvement in this fight, just a bystander," Anaheim police spokesperson Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

Four teens were detained at the scene. Bags were placed over their hands to preserve any possible gun residue evidence.

One of those teens, a 17-year-old Anaheim boy believed to be the shooter, was later booked on suspicion of murder. His name was not released because of his age. A handgun was recovered as well.

The other three teens were released.

The circumstances which precipitated the fight were unclear.

"Detectives are still working to determine a few things," Carringer said. "One, if gang involvement played a role in this homicide. Two, how a 17-year-old came across a handgun that he brought to this park."

The Anaheim 5 de Mayo Fiesta was held Thursday through Sunday at La Palma Park.