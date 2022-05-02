LPD involved in brief standoff late Sunday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a 70-year-old man was threatened after two people trespassed in a vacant apartment. According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were sent to the area of 27th and K Street in response to a weapons violation. Police say a 70-year-old victim told officers their...
STANTON, Neb. -- Two people are in custody on warrants from the Omaha area after a Sunday morning traffic stop. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 near Highway 57 north of Stanton at approximately 2:30 a.m. Unger said the stop was made for a faulty headlight.
AURORA, Neb. -- A central Nebraska teen is recovering after a hunting accident this past weekend. It happened on Sunday. The Hamilton County Sheriff's office said a 17-year-old boy was hunting with friends when he suffered a gunshot wound. Authorities said the teen is listed in critical condition at a...
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Madison man was arrested Monday on charges of a fourth DUI and driving under revocation. At 2:45 p.m., a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle allegedly making an improper turn. The officer said the driver, 42-year-old Luis A. Alarcon, smelled of alcohol....
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, April 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A motorcycle club with members around the world is at the center of a large-scale investigation, and two of the locations where authorities were searching are in South Dakota.
UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
