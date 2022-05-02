ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

LPD involved in brief standoff late Sunday night

By 1011 Now
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police were involved in a brief standoff outside a home near 31st and Vine Streets just south of Peter Pan Park late Sunday night. Multiple cruisers were seen...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Two Omaha-area people arrested in Stanton County Sunday morning

STANTON, Neb. -- Two people are in custody on warrants from the Omaha area after a Sunday morning traffic stop. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 near Highway 57 north of Stanton at approximately 2:30 a.m. Unger said the stop was made for a faulty headlight.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Teen shot while hunting with friends

AURORA, Neb. -- A central Nebraska teen is recovering after a hunting accident this past weekend. It happened on Sunday. The Hamilton County Sheriff's office said a 17-year-old boy was hunting with friends when he suffered a gunshot wound. Authorities said the teen is listed in critical condition at a...
AURORA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Madison man arrested after Norfolk traffic stop

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Madison man was arrested Monday on charges of a fourth DUI and driving under revocation. At 2:45 p.m., a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle allegedly making an improper turn. The officer said the driver, 42-year-old Luis A. Alarcon, smelled of alcohol....
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpd#Domestic Violence#Terroristic Threat#Peter Pan#Lincoln Police
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy