ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Gas Prices Continue To Climb Past $4

By B-Ray
The Game 730 AM WVFN
The Game 730 AM WVFN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was only a matter of time before gas prices jumped back over that $4 mark and now that you've become accustomed to paying that price expect to see higher rates as we head into hotter temperatures. AAA says drivers are now paying...

thegame730am.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Shocking rise in gas prices

Genesee Co. Democratic Party chair: Women will die if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Protests took place at the nation’s capital, the state's capitol, and in downtown Flint after the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion showing they will potentially overturn Roe v. Wade. Updated: 3 hours ago.
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Ten Most Dangerous Cities For 2022

Well, here we go again...another list, compiled by 'experts'. Let's face it – these “Top Ten” lists are usually lame and based on someone's personal opinions or tastes. The majority of 'em don't amount to much. You can believe them if you want, pooh-pooh 'em, ignore 'em, whatever...but either way you look at 'em they at least give you a few minutes worth of entertainment. It's kind of like watching Bugs Bunny cartoons...you know Bugs ain't real but you enjoy him as if he was. “Top Ten” lists can be taken the same way: most of the time they aren't factual, but you can get a kick out of 'em.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa#Click Mart
95.3 WBCKFM

Is Michigan’s Biggest Peninsula Hiding Our Biggest Island?

Michigan is known for its upper and lower peninsulas. For many people there is a running joke about the U.P. being a part of Canada or Wisconsin, but what many people don’t know about upstate Michigan is that the tip of the Peninsula is actually an island. While both Peninsulas are home to thousands of islands, this northernmost point of Michigan might be home to the biggest hidden island of them all.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan Tornadoes: Where They Occur The Most – and Where They Don’t

Every spring as the weather changes, you can expect high winds…and possible tornadoes. Michigan has its share of tornadoes every year, with the majority of cyclones in the Mitten’s lower half, between Saginaw and our southern border. According to the map in the Lansing State Journal’s Tornado Archives, the area surrounding Flint appears to lead the state in the number of tornadoes. Flint is followed by Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, north of Port Huron, halfway between Detroit & Toledo, and the southwest corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy