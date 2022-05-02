ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Spring is Here. Where Have All the COVID Cases Gone?

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IF0Y3_0fQO1XuD00
Image courtesy of toodlingstudio on Pixabay

The long view

This winter, we experienced new highs in cases but not in deaths, similarly, across all regions. [1]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2do1p6_0fQO1XuD00

Overall, case rates varied by about 100-fold; death rates, about 12-fold; case-fatality rates (CFRs), about 30-fold. The deadliest regions shifted from the Northeast at the beginning of the pandemic to the Southeast and North Central in the winter of 2020, and then to the Southeast and North Central last fall, with few regional differences this past February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hswOw_0fQO1XuD00

During the pandemic, virus variants with differing infectivity and severity emerged. The vaccination program began in January 2021, with the first “booster” last fall and the second recently. It appears that variants and vaccination rates interacted, creating regional heterogeneity. Cases showed accelerating growth and decline during the fall of 2020, late summer 2021, and January 2021. Death rates followed suit with a lag of 2-3 weeks. The period beginning last fall is notable, as depicted to the right. That sharp rise in cases, but not deaths, is consistent with the characterization of the prevalent Omicron variant as being more contagious but less virulent.

The variations in case fatality rates, CFRs, are particularly striking. How could the lethality of the dominant variant range ten-fold, from 1% to 10% over about four months nationally? While daily data tend to be noisy, random error is not the answer, nor are regional idiosyncrasies. Previously, we examined possible explanations for regional variability, including demography, housing conditions, income, education, political preference, and vaccination coverage.[2] However, except for vaccination rates, these candidate predictors remained constant during the pandemic, precluding application to trend analysis. The waning of vaccine-induced immunity may be a potential factor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sScR0_0fQO1XuD00

Defenses against COVID have included social distancing (not always feasible), face masks (not always consistently used), and vaccination (resisted by many and with waning effectiveness over time). Vaccination has sure-fire benefits with hospitalization dominated by the unvaccinated, but less than one-third of the population has been boosted. The graph shows how daily vaccination rates have declined sharply since May 2021 for the original series and since December for boosters.

In comparing cumulative vaccination rates with COVID’S health impacts

  • The declining morbidity and mortality of last year (January – July) roughly correspond to the first vaccination program – although the decline began before vaccination got underway.
  • Six months later, the morbidity and mortality trends reversed as the Delta variant began to dominate.
  • The initial booster program peaked in early winter, coinciding with the sharp decline in infection rates.
  • The current uptick (which may or may not continue) corresponds to the leveling off of those boosters, which has only reached one-third of the population. We would anticipate additional waning effectiveness.

Where does this leave us?

Statistical analysis, however interesting in its own right, is of little help in predicting the future. The efficacy of vaccines is well established in protecting recipients, but benefits to public health may be less obvious, in large part because of incomplete national coverage. It seems clear that future coronavirus variants will continue to have their way with us.

[1] We present these data as events per million population in six regions, smoothed by 50-day moving averages.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
American Council on Science and Health

The Pandemic's Morbidity and Mortality Conference

Let’s begin with a simple chart, comparing our expectations to our outcomes, with two choices, good or bad. I learned about this chart discussing surgical complications and deaths during my training, but it remains a valuable means to analyze any retrospective consideration of our expected versus actual outcomes. Expectations are the surgeon's hoped-for result, and while we always hope for the best, sometimes we know it isn't in the cards - the patient will do poorly no matter what we do. Outcomes are the result of our care. A good outcome is a satisfied, restored patient; a bad outcome can be any of several complications, including death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

What I Am Reading April 21st

“Health systems and payers eager to trim costs think the answer lies in a small group of patients who account for more spending than anyone else. If they can catch these patients — typically termed “high utilizers” or “high cost, high need” — before their conditions worsen, providers and insurers can refer them to primary care or social programs like food services that could keep them out of the emergency department. A growing number also want to identify the patients at highest risk of being readmitted to the hospital, which can rack up more big bills. To find them, they’re whipping up their own algorithms that draw on previous claims information, prescription drug history, and demographic factors like age and gender.”
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Spring Is Here#Omicron
American Council on Science and Health

Changing Our 'Food Environment' Doesn't Slash Obesity

There's an odd disconnect between the way we talk about the causes of obesity and the solutions we employ to help people manage their weight. When experts discuss the factors that contribute to weight gain, they emphasize how complex the problem is and why causes often vary from one individual to the next. Obesity ultimately comes down to the number of calories you consume and store versus the number you burn via exercise, Harvard Medical School explains, “but each of these factors is influenced by a combination of genes and environment”:
FITNESS
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

4K+
Followers
905
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy