ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton, WV

Car goes into WVa river; 3 killed, including firefighter

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIn8u_0fQNwuW900

SUTTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two people died after a car went into a river in central West Virginia, and a volunteer firefighter also perished while trying to save them, an emergency services director said.

The car went into the Elk River on Sunday afternoon near Sutton, Braxton County EMS Director John Hoffman told news outlets.

Both occupants of the car died. Hoffman said they were an adult and a child. A volunteer firefighter who tried to rescue the victims also died, he said.

Their names and ages were not immediately released pending notification of relatives.

The Braxton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Comments / 2

Related
WSAZ

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are dead after a car crashed into a river. One of the dead is a volunteer firefighter, who was trying to rescue a mother and child who were in the crash. New information has been released by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

West Virginia Firefighter Dies Trying To Rescue Child From Crash

A West Virginia volunteer firefighter died while attempting to rescue a child from a vehicle that plunged into the Elk River in Braxton County on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the crash happened on I-79 near the Herold Bridge. There was one adult and one child in the vehicle and both occupants drowned. The Sheriff's Office, EMS, several volunteer fire departments, and the West Virginia State Police responded to the accident.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
City
Sutton, WV
Sutton, WV
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Nurse shoots and kills herself while on duty in hospital ER

An investigation is underway in California after a nurse reportedly took her own life while at work in the emergency department of a hospital, police have said.Santa Clara police said it responded to a call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Kaiser’s Santa Clara Medical Center in Santa Clara at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.A woman nurse, who has not been identified, was found to have died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to NBC Bay Area, she was halfway through her shift at the hospital when the incident occurred.Officers did not lock down the hospital,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elk River#Accident#Ap#Ems
WUSA9

Woman left disabled after being bit by copperhead at Virginia restaurant

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in January 2022 covering a different story. It was the snakebite story shared around the globe. At least that’s how it felt to Rachel Myrick, who was bitten by a poisonous snake more than 4.5 years ago in the foyer of a Spotsylvania County restaurant. The “crazy story,” as she called it, was broadcast by media and digital outlets across the world.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDTN

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
WTRF- 7News

Mom calls 911 repeatedly after son brings girlfriend home

(WTRF) A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports. When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy