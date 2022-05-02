ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Top Football Tweets: There were fireworks at Goodison

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were fireworks for Everton both inside and outside of Goodison this weekend. The Merseyside club pulled off a dramatic win against Chelsea to boost their hopes of Premier League survival, after fans let off fireworks outside Chelsea's hotel. Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti completed a grand slam, Coventry United women...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Nervous, Jamie?! Carragher said that Real Madrid would have 'absolutely NO CHANCE' of winning the Champions League after last-16 fightback vs PSG - but ex-Red insists he is 'very confident' Liverpool will be victorious in final

Jamie Carragher has certainly made his bed when it comes to the Champions League final having previously written off Real Madrid after their victory against PSG back in March. The LaLiga champions have performed comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and now Manchester City in the knockout-stages, securing an unlikely place in the final on May 28 against Liverpool in Paris.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

Villarreal have plenty to do if they are to overcome Liverpool and reach the final of the Champions League.A 2-0 defeat at Anfield leaves Unai Emery’s side needing a much improved performance if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.Jurgen Klopp’s side are riding high as they go in search of four trophies and managed to escape a tricky Premier League fixture against Newcastle with a narrow win.The 2019 winners of this competition will be cautious of taking their eye off the ball despite entering with a two-goal lead in this run of must-win fixtures as they pursue three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Tremendous 1-0 Victory Over Chelsea

It’s been a steep learning curve for Frank Lampard since joining Everton a little over three months ago. Arriving at a club in crisis, with just one day left in the winter transfer window in which to attempt to bring in reinforcements, the ex-Chelsea legend also had to immediately put together an almost completely new backroom staff halfway through a season; hardly an ideal situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool break club scoring record in thrilling Champions League comeback win over Villarreal - as three second-half strikes take Jurgen Klopp's men to 139 for the season, surpassing their previous best set under Kenny Dalglish in 1986

Jurgen Klopp has guided Liverpool to another Champions League final after Tuesday's come-from-behind 3-2 win at Villarreal - and in doing so, broken a 36-year club scoring record. The Reds booked their place in the final in Paris, but not before a bout of the jitters as the Spaniards ran...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 28 league games against Newcastle (W23 D4), going down 2-1 at St James’ Park in January 2019. Newcastle have never won a Premier League game at Etihad Stadium (D2 L14), losing each of their last 12 visits to the ground. Their last away win against Manchester City was at Maine Road in September 2000, with Alan Shearer scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Liverpool Fan Claims Jurgen Klopp Is Better Than Sir Alex Ferguson

A Liverpool fan has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is a better manager than Sir Alex Ferguson was, after taking Liverpool to a third Champions League final in five years. Klopp made sure Liverpool would be heading to Paris at the end of the month, by defeating Villarreal on Tuesday night, in slightly more dramatic circumstances than he'd have initially expected.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scott Parker: Bournemouth boss to savour promotion to Premier League

Boss Scott Parker says he will savour the feeling of Bournemouth's promotion to the Premier League, achieved with a game to spare after their victory against Nottingham Forest. Forest's hopes of challenging the Cherries for second place were ended with Kieffer Moore's late winner. It means Bournemouth and Parker avoid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers urges Leicester to take positives from Conference League run

Brendan Rodgers urged Leicester to harness their pain after the Foxes’ Europa Conference League agony.Tammy Abraham’s header gave Roma a 1-0 win on Thursday and a 2-1 aggregate victory to set up a final with Feyenoord in Tirana later this month.The Foxes struggled all night at the Stadio Olimpico in a limp performance where they failed to do themselves justice in their first European semi-final.Defeat means European football is highly unlikely next season, with Leicester 11th in the Premier League and 10 points off the top seven, but manager Rodgers wants to build again.He said: “It’s a young team and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City leads Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semis

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. REAL MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (3-4) Manchester City will look to fend off another Real Madrid comeback to return to the Champions League final and keep alive its hopes of winning the competition for the first time. City won the first leg of the semifinals 4-3 in a wild match at Etihad Stadium last week. Madrid is trying to reach the final for the first time since 2018, when the Spanish team won its 13th European Cup title. Madrid rallied past Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals. With Karim Benzema enjoying his best season with 42 goals, scoring hasn’t been a problem for Madrid, which has 22 goals in its last eight games in all competitions. City should be stronger defensively with Joao Cancelo having served his one-game European suspension and fellow full back Kyle Walker returning to training after an ankle injury. City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to use a center back, John Stones, at right back in the first leg, with center midfielder Fernandinho finishing the game there after Stones came off injured. City also eliminated Madrid in 2020, though that was at the last-16 stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah wants Liverpool ‘revenge’ over Real Madrid in Champions League final rematch

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is preparing for a “revenge” mission against Real Madrid when they meet in the Champions League final later this month.Salah, who was crowned the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year on Thursday night, was part of the Liverpool side beaten by Madrid in the 2018 final in Kyiv.The same two sides will face off in Paris on May 28 after Real’s remarkable comeback victory over Manchester City on Wednesday and Liverpool’s professional job in Villarreal the night before.Asked if he saw this next meeting as a revenge mission for four years ago, the Egypt forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

If Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win their 14th Champions League it 'will be their greatest victory EVER' after seeing off PSG, Chelsea and Man City, claims Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman has claimed a 14th Champions League success for Real Madrid could be the 'greatest victory ever' after they staged a remarkable fightback to book a final showdown with Liverpool. Trailing 5-3 on aggregate to Manchester City as the second leg of their semi-final entered the final minute of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jose Mourinho: Roma win over Leicester 'our Champions League'

Roma manager Jose Mourinho said he was "very emotional" following his side's Europa Conference League semi-final win over Leicester City on Thursday. The Italian club will face Feyenoord in the inaugural final on 25 May in Tirana, Albania. Mourinho is the first manager to reach the final of a major...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rodgers reaction to Leicester Conference League loss

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BT Sport:. ""Of course when you lose a second leg of a semi-final it's disappointing. I thought the atmosphere was absolutely fantastic from both sets of supporters. It was a great arena to come and play in. "In the second half we were much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Financial World

Liverpool advances to the Champions League

The Liverpool footballers advanced to the Champions League final after defending their 2-0 advantage against Villarreal in the first match tonight and securing a place in Paris in the final match of the world's most elite club football competition with a new victory (3: 2). Although Liverpool came to Spain...
PREMIER LEAGUE

