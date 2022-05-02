ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon considering 'carefully' if indyref2 legal advice can be published

By Craig Paton
 3 days ago

Nicola Sturgeon has said her government is considering “carefully” whether legal advice regarding a second Scottish independence referendum can be made public.

However, with leading opposition politicians at Holyrood calling for the information to be put into the public domain, Ms Sturgeon stressed such a move could still risk breaching the ministerial code.

The calls for legal advice that Scottish Government ministers have received to be disclosed comes in the wake of a recent ruling by information commissioner Daren Fitzhenry.

He said some information could be made public by June 10, though Scottish ministers could still appeal against this decision.

The information commissioner has said clearly that the Scottish Government ought to publish the legal advice they have received on holding another divisive independence referendum

Scottish Conservative MSP Donald Cameron

Ms Sturgeon though, was clear she believed publishing legal advice would be a breach of the ministerial code.

Speaking as she insisted Scots would vote for independence if a second vote on leaving the UK was to take place, the First Minister told BBC Radio Scotland that the code contains provisions to prevent “ministers like me discussing the content of legal advice”.

She told the interviewer: “If I was to do that today you would no doubt have me on tomorrow accusing me, in very legitimate journalistic terms I hasten to add, of breaching the ministerial code, so I’m not going to go into that.”

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron MSP said: “The information commissioner has said clearly that the Scottish Government ought to publish the legal advice they have received on holding another divisive independence referendum.

“But instead of accepting they were wrong to attempt to withhold this in the first place, Nicola Sturgeon is continuing to explore every avenue to prevent this coming out to avoid scrutiny.

“The First Minister is forever claiming that her government is open and transparent, while behaving in a way totally at odds with that laughable assertion.”

He also said that “the public has a right to know what legal justification there is for a team of senior civil servants being seconded to work on a referendum that the majority of Scots don’t want”.

Mr Cameron said: “It’s bad enough that the First Minister continues to obsess about the constitution, when she ought to be focused on the cost-of-living crisis, but her refusal to be up front about her plans is even more unacceptable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGbeX_0fQNw48y00

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton was also critical of Ms Sturgeon, saying that “based on past form, I half expected the First Minister to say that all the relevant documents had mysteriously vanished”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “The information commissioner was clear that the Government needed to publish.

“I think the public would be appalled if the Government were wasting taxpayers’ money pressing ahead with their plans if there was legal advice suggesting they didn’t have a leg to stand on.”

Ms Sturgeon said, however, that her government was “considering this carefully”.

She explained that was because of the “long standing convention, not just in Scotland, but across the UK and probably most other countries in the world, that routinely governments don’t publish legal advice, because we put a lot of value on the ability to get free and frank legal advice”.

The First Minister added: “So if we are to depart from that convention – it’s quite a significant thing, it goes against precedent and we want to consider that carefully.”

I'm convinced that when people get that choice again they will vote for Scotland to be independent.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Ms Sturgeon, meanwhile, was adamant that if a second referendum was held, Scots would this time vote in favour of independence.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast the SNP leader said: “I’m convinced that when people get that choice again they will vote for Scotland to be independent.

“Most of the promises that were made to Scotland at the last referendum by those who argued against independence – not least that we’d continue to be in the European Union – have been broken.”

Her comments come despite a dip in support for independence in recent polling.

In the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, support for Scottish independence hit record highs – rising to 56% in favour in one Ipsos Mori poll for STV.

But that figure has steadily reduced since, casting doubt on the possibility of a win for the Yes campaign in another vote.

Ms Sturgeon has said she wants to hold another referendum before the end of next year,  indicating last month that she could step aside if Scots voted no in a second referendum.

However speaking on Monday she insisted: “That’s not a scenario that I’m working towards.”

The Independent

Counting to begin in Northern Ireland following Stormont election

Counting is set to start later following fresh elections to the Stormont Assembly.The first of the 90 MLAs are expected to be returned by Friday afternoon, and the counts are likely to continue into the Saturday.Some 239 candidates are running across 18 five-seater constituencies.An indicative voter turn out of around 54% was given by the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland at 9pm on Thursday.They said the figure was based on the average of returns from polling stations, which remained open until 10pm.The indicative turn out ranged from 60% in West Belfast to 47% in the South Antrim constituency.The final figure...
WORLD
The Independent

Jewellery museum and railway carriage among voters’ favourite polling stations

A railway carriage and a historic house with a floral entrance were among the public’s favourite polling stations as people voted in crunch elections around the UK.Council seats are up for grabs in Scotland, Wales and many parts of England, while Northern Ireland is electing its new assembly.While some voters exercised their democratic right in the usual venues, others found a little more glitz and glamour at their local polling stations.Alison Coulter shared a picture of a carriage at Keighley and Worth Valley Railway which was being used as a polling station.“Best polling station yet (it’s somewhere different every other...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

PM says UK will ‘continue to intensify’ efforts to assist Ukraine

Boris Johnson has said the UK will “continue to intensify” efforts to assist Ukraine for as long as the help is needed.Addressing a fundraising event hosted by the Ukrainian embassy in London on Thursday, the Prime Minister insisted Russian president Vladimir Putin will “never break” the spirit of the Ukrainian people, Downing Street said.No 10 said the aim of the event, titled “Brave Ukraine”, was to raise vital funds for the humanitarian response to the conflict, adding that Mr Johnson listened to a virtual address by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky before delivering a short speech of his own.The PM said...
POLITICS
The Independent

What the papers say – May 6

Inflation, the cost of living and interest rates dominate Friday’s front pages.The Guardian, the Daily Express and Metro lead on inflation heading to 10%.Guardian front page, Friday 6 May 2022: Bank raises interest rates and warns inflation will hit 10% pic.twitter.com/o1YCstO8wR— The Guardian (@guardian) May 5, 2022Tomorrow's front page: hold on to your hats! Recession looms#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/9xzAW8fqjV pic.twitter.com/RGn28bfGRa— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 5, 2022Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰INFLATION TO TOP 10%🔴 Bank of England's grim outlook as it lifts interest rates to 13-year high🔴 Energy bills to soar another 40%, joblessness to rise to 5.5% and economy to flatline#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/DlSEBys8Jx— Metro...
BUSINESS
The Independent

More people ‘could turn to cash to manage squeezed finances’

Just over half of regular cash users say it helps them to keep track of their spending, according to Which?Some 54% of people surveyed for the consumer group regularly use cash, mostly alongside other payment methods.Of those who regularly use cash, 52% said it helps them track their spending.More than a third (34%) of people whose annual income was lower than £20,000 found cash, on its own or alongside other payment methods, easiest to budget with, as did a quarter (24%) of people earning between £40,001 and £60,000.Many household bills increased in April, squeezing household budgets tighter.As people try to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Landmark puberty-blocking drugs ruling will not be challenged at Supreme Court

A landmark ruling over the use of puberty-blocking drugs for children with gender dysphoria will not be challenged at the Supreme Court.In late 2020, the High Court ruled it was “highly unlikely” that a child aged 13 or under would be able to consent to hormone-blocking treatment, and that it was “very doubtful” that a child of 14 or 15 would understand the long-term consequences.The original ruling also said that doctors “may well consider it appropriate” to get the court’s approval for any puberty blocker prescription.But the Court of Appeal overturned this ruling last year, finding it was “inappropriate”.In their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

