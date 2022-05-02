ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Dubai delivery drivers walk off job in rare protest over pay

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tb6w7_0fQNw1Un00

Food-delivery drivers protesting wage cuts and grueling working conditions went on an extremely rare strike in Dubai over the weekend — a mass walkout that paralyzed one of the country’s main delivery apps and revived concerns about labor conditions in the emirate.

The strike started late on Saturday and ended early on Monday, when London-based Deliveroo agreed in a letter to riders to restore workers’ pay to $2.79 per delivery instead of the proposed rate of $2.38 that had ignited the work stoppage as the company tried to cut costs amid surging fuel prices.

The Amazon-backed firm also backtracked on its plan to extend working shifts to 14 hours a day.

Strikes remain illegal in the United Arab Emirates, an autocratic federation of seven sheikhdoms that bans unions and criminalizes dissent. The Dubai government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strike.

Delivery workers in Dubai, who became a mainstay in the financial hub as demand boomed during the pandemic, have few protections.

To reduce cost, companies like Deliveroo outsource bikes, logistics and responsibility to contracting agencies — a labor pipeline that prevails across Gulf Arab states and can lead to mistreatment. Many impoverished migrants are plunged into debt paying their contractors exorbitant visa fees to secure their jobs.

“It is clear that some of our original intentions have not been clear and we are listening to riders,” Deliveroo said in a statement to The Associated Press. “We have therefore currently paused all changes and will be working with our agency riders to ensure we have a structure that works for everyone and has our agency riders’ best interest at heart.”

The British food delivery service is valued at over $8 billion.

News of the pay cut at Deliveroo — announced internally last week as the cost of fuel soars amid fallout from the war in Ukraine and continuing supply chain chokeholds — was devastating for 30-year-old driver Mohammadou Labarang.

It was the last straw, he said. Already, he was paying for the UAE's unprecedented fuel prices out of his own pocket and was barely scraping by, with a wife and 7-month-old son back in Cameroon to support.

When Labarang logged onto social media, he found he was far from alone. Soon, he said, hundreds of Deliveroo drivers were organizing on Telegram and WhatsApp.

Dozens of drivers parked their bikes by various Deliveroo warehouses in protest, according to footage widely shared on social media. Some shut down their apps. Others rested at their accommodations and refused to work. Others went to restaurants and urged fellow couriers to stop mid-shift.

“All around Dubai we saw food getting cold on restaurant counters,” Labarang said. “It grew far beyond what anybody thought possible."

As a result, the Deliveroo app — one of the most popular delivery apps in the country, particularly during the final days of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan — was largely down over the weekend.

Some drivers shared WhatsApp voice messages with the AP from their managers at contracting agencies demanding that they return to work immediately and “don't involve yourself in any illegal activity.”

Keenly aware they risk detention and expulsion for striking, drivers were quick to stress their protest was in no way political.

“We know the rules, we know it's sensitive, this is not against the UAE,” said a 30-year-old Pakistani driver named Mohammed, who declined to give his last name for fear of reprisals.

But he said he also risks his life each day, zipping around Dubai's dangerous roads without accident insurance.

“We are human,” he said as he mounted his motorbike, returning to the grind in downtown Dubai after the strike. “We are not robots.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Food Delivery#Government Of Dubai#Amazon#Gulf Arab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Daily Mail

British Airways stopped Ukrainian family from boarding flight to the UK despite turning up with the correct travel documents - because grandmother had lost her passport

British Airways has apologised after family of Ukrainian refugees were barred from boarding their flight despite all three passengers having the correct documentation. The family, which included an eight-year-old girl, had fled their home in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, which has faced some of the most devastating attacks from Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia destroys hangars full of western weapons near Odessa

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kiev by the west, the Russian defence ministry said.The ministry said hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.Odessa governor Maksym Marchenko said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.Meanwhile, a Ukrainian fighter in Mariupol has said up to 200 civilians remain trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works, despite an evacuation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Travellers could lose summer holidays as minister warns of ‘unprecedented surge’ in passport applications

UK travellers could lose out on holidays this summer because of an “unprecedented” surge in passport applications.Those hoping to travel abroad have been warned to renew their passports “as soon as possible” by Home Office minister Kevin Foster, who said a million passport applications were received in the last month alone.“To put that into context, we usually deal with seven million in a whole year,” he told MPs.“We would advise people this is a very, virtually unprecedented surge in demand, and if people are planning to travel this summer we would advise them to get their application in as soon...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
The Independent

‘They think London is under attack’ – Heathrow boss says US visitors are staying away

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“There is a wave of pent-up demand coming through the airport,” says John Holland-Kaye, the boss of Heathrow. “It’s fantastic to see that.”This week the chief executive of the UK’s busiest airport raised the forecast for passenger numbers this year by 16 per cent, to 52.8 million. That is almost two-thirds of the pre-pandemic volume.Heathrow was the only European hub to see...
WORLD
Thrillist

This Airline Is Launching New Nonstop Flights to Europe's Favorite Summer Destinations

This summer, the only thing between New Yorkers and iconic European destinations—like Nice, Palma de Mallorca, and even Bergen—will be a long plane nap. As part of its biggest expansion yet—and just in time for summer travel—United Airlines just announced new nonstop flights from NYC airports to major European cities and countries, including Norway, Spain, and France.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

635K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy