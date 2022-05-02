ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Manila fire: Children among eight dead as scores of homes go up in flames in Philippines capital

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFFMc_0fQNvztZ00

Eight people died, including six children, in a fire at a residential block near Philippines ’ capital Manila .

The blaze started on the second floor of a house inside the campus of the University of the Philippines, in Quezon City, and ravaged an estimated 80 houses. Around 250 families were affected.

Images of the aftermath of the fire showed narrow staircases and charred houses in the crowded settlement.

“The fire spread quickly,” senior fire officer Greg Bichayda told AFP news agency.

He added that many victims were unable to escape their homes. Mr Bichayda said six children had been killed, but did not confirm their age.

“The houses consist of light materials. When the fire broke out, people were shocked,” he said.

“Our station was just nearby but they weren’t able to call us immediately.”

According to the fire bureau, some residents were injured after they attempted to jump out of windows once the fire started, reported Xinhua.

The fire started around 5 am local time and raged on for two hours before it was extinguished.

Authorities have not released an official cause of the fire.

Investigators said the blaze left more than a hundred people homeless.

Thousands of people live in overcrowded communities in Philippines, where fires are common.

It is one of the most densely populated countries in the world with a large number of residents living per square kilometer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

For marine biologist, Haitian gangs make work dangerous

In a blue bay that spans the border of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, fishermen from both countries recently aired grievances in a rare face-to-face meeting thanks to the efforts of marine biologist Jean Wiener.The meeting, overseen by Dominican naval officers with rifles, was no small feat for Wiener, who has been forced to work on conserving this biologically sensitive region from afar — his house in Bethesda, Maryland — because of rampant violence in Haiti, his homeland. Now the prize-winning biologist stood in the steaming Caribbean heat at the mouth of an ominously named spot called the Massacre...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marcos redux? Dictator's son may win Philippine presidency

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte smile and chat of their love of burgers and mango shakes on the election trail in a carefree YouTube video before breaking into a short rap penned for their campaign for president and vice president of the Philippines by a popular singer. Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator who bilked the country out of billions and ruled for years with an iron fist, and Duterte, daughter of outgoing populist President Rodrigo Duterte, whose brutal anti-drug campaign has brought an investigation of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court, like...
POLITICS
The Independent

53 dead in China building collapse, search for trapped ends

Chinese state media say 53 people died in a building collapse one week ago in central China and 10 were rescued. Authorities said Friday the search had ended for people trapped from the collapse. The last survivor was pulled out shortly after midnight on Thursday, 5 ½ days after the residential and commercial building in the city of Changsha suddenly caved in on April 29.At least nine people have been arrested in connection with the collapse on suspicion of ignoring building codes or committing other violations.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Philippines#Manila#Quezon City#Afp#Xinhua
The Independent

US charges suspected head of Haitian kidnapping gang that abducted American missionaries

The leader of an infamous Haitian gang responsible for mass kidnappings across the country — including the kidnappings of 17 American and Canadian missionaries — has been charged by American authorities. The Washington Post reports that the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, Germine Joly, is being accused of criminal conspiracy to smuggle firearms and munitions to his gang. Mr Joly and three others — including one US citizen and two Haitians living in Florida — were charged with conspiracy to violate export control laws and to defraud the US, money laundering and smuggling, according to a court filing from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alert raised for missing Australian woman after daughter, two, found wandering alone in Mexican resort

Mexican authorities have issued an alert for a missing Australian woman after her 2-year-old daughter was found wandering by herself in the resort city of Cancun. The Associated Press reports that Tahnee Shanks, 32, was last seen on Monday in Cancun. Prosecutors for the coastal state of Quintana Roo gave no additional details on how she became separated from her daughter. On Thursday, prosecutors also issued a missing persons report for the girl's father, Jorge Luis Aguirre Astudillo, who is a Mexican citizen. Mr Aguirre Astudillo is also 32. He was last heard from on Monday. A GoFundMe page...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

635K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy