Today, East Stroudsburg University announced that it will be moving its graduation from Saturday, May 7, to Sunday, May 8, due to inclement weather. Allowing students and their families only two days' notice to change their graduation plans. ESU previously notified graduates that the ceremony would occur "rain or shine," raising many questions as to why the university is moving graduation due to a weather-related occurrence.

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO