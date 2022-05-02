ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Can Kevin Hart Change the Way Americans Drink Tequila? The Entertainer Is Banking On It

By Elva Ramirez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAV1G_0fQNqxNa00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Gran Coramino , Kevin Hart ’s new tequila project launches today and it offers more than meets the eye. For starters, it’s a cristalino , a type of tequila that’s still niche in America and not well-known even among connoisseurs. Cristalinos are clarified aged tequilas, which means they have complexity and smoothness but look as clear as un-aged silvers. In short: it’s like getting the best of both worlds.

“Don’t go off the visual and think it’s something it’s not,” Hart says, holding up a tumbler of his new tequila in the garden of a gorgeously manicured, art-filled estate in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s late afternoon, and Hart, who is reputed to be “ Hollywood’s hardest working man, ” is taking a moment from a day that has been non-stop since daybreak. “I want people to understand cristalino,” he explains, about his latest entrepreneurial venture. “It’s been around, but to my culture, to my fan base, this is a product I feel like I’m introducing. It’s not new, but it’s new to us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UotcG_0fQNqxNa00

Gran Coramino


Buy:
Gran Coramino Tequila
at
$49.99

Launching a tequila brand makes sense, as the crowded agave spirits shelf attests . Tequila remains one of America’s favorite spirits categories, growing by staggering numbers every year. Last year, tequila and mezcal notched $5.2 billion in revenue, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of America . The sales spike is up 30% from the year before. The category, meantime, is the second fastest-growing sector by revenue ($1.2 billion, up 30%) and volume (4.6 million 9-liter cases, up 21%). Overall, the category “drove industry growth in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the total increase in spirits revenue in the U.S.,” DISCUS reports. Drinks analysis research firm IWSR reports that cristalino sales grew by 33.6% in 2020, up from 18% growth in 2019. While still niche, IWSR predicts that cristalinos will sell half a million 9-liter cases in the U.S. by 2025.

Related: The Best Tequila Brands to Buy Online Now

Hart, as one of Hollywood’s most well-known and well-liked names, had been approached before for spirits projects, he says, but he declined. “They were money grabs,” the actor says. “‘Hey, we want a face.’ If it’s not true or authentic to me, then it can’t work.”

Instead, Hart teamed up with Global Brand Equities, the private company behind celebrity spirits from Post Malone and A$AP Rocky, and Juan Domingo Beckmann, CEO of Becle, the parent company of Proximo Spirits, which makes Jose Cuervo, Maestro Dobel, Bushmills Irish Whiskey and others. Beckmann is an eleventh-generation tequila maker, representing a family that has been distilling tequila for over 260 years. When it comes to tequila, there is no higher pedigree than the Beckmann name. “I was willing to put our distillery, and our family name, to partner with Kevin to something new and high quality,” Beckmann says. “It gives credibility to the proposal. I’m very happy with what we created.”

Beckmann, for his part, has also been pursued by celebrity-tequila proposals, which he turned down. But something about the Kevin Hart-Juan Domingo Beckmann partnership clicked. “You need to get someone that really loves tequila and understands it,” the spirits CEO adds. “When I met Kevin, he seemed like a person who was willing to work and take time from his schedule to build a brand.”

“That’s why this is not the typical celebrity tequila,” Beckmann adds. “This is done in our distillery, with our own agave. We worked together, Kevin and I, to develop this liquid.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uva7X_0fQNqxNa00

Gran Coramino


Buy:
Gran Coramino Tequila
at
$49.99

Part of the work Hart dedicated to his project involves producing a documentary about tequila. It won’t be solely about Gran Coramino, although Hart will appear in it. (The morning after the interview, Hart and his team are up before dawn, arriving at an agave field at around 5 a.m. to have – and film – breakfast with the jimadores). The film, still in production, will feature other brands and personalities, and aim to tell tequila’s full story.

“Your feet have to be on the ground,” Hart says of the documentary. “You have to shake hands. You have to be around the people, get some education… understanding the world of tequila, not just how it started but how it’s progressed over the years.”

Once the tequila launches, Hart plans to integrate it into his existing world of podcasts-movie shoots-commercials-live comedy. “Anything I do has to go through my eco-system,” Hart says. He plans to talk about Gran Coramino on his radio show; he will bring the spirit to movie shoots and serve it during casual hangouts; it will be front and center during comedy shows. “I get to incorporate it into the world of Kevin,” he says. “That’s an amazing privilege that most don’t have.”

The ultimate goal for Gran Coramino: “I want people to understand cristalino,” Hart says. “I’m excited about that. It gives me something that’s different. It’s something I feel people can gravitate towards if done correctly.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The 17 Tequila Brands We’re Drinking Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Sure, tequila shots are fun at parties (and maybe gives you some liquid courage before stepping onto that karaoke stage), but artists rapping about “shots of Patrón” have really given tequila an undeservedly bad (and, ahem, cheap) rep. These days, some of the best tequilas in the world are actually more comparable to a fine bourbon or robust glass of wine than jello shots and beer pong. Patrón, one of most well-known tequila...
DRINKS
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Kevin Hart
Thrillist

The Best Celebrity-Owned Tequilas and Mezcals, Ranked

When it comes to celebrity-owned spirits, tequila is perhaps the most saturated market. We’re so used to seeing grainy images of movie stars, clad in aviator sunglasses, walking amongst agave plants, endorsing a genuine love for the spirit. Given this homogeneity, it can be hard to parse through the good and the bad.
FOOD & DRINKS
Essence

Kevin Hart Launches New Tequila Brand ‘Gran Coramino’

On the heels of major investment news regarding his other companies, the entertainer recently announced his newest venture: tequila. Kevin Hart is proving that he’s a jack of all trades and master of all. On the heels of major investment news regarding his other companies, the entertainer recently announced...
DRINKS
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#The Entertainer#Food Drink#Beverages#Gran Coramino Tequila
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy