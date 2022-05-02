Tickets on sale for Stagedoor Theatre’s ‘Into the Woods Jr.’￼

Tickets are on sale for a new production from Stage Door Theatre’s Performing Arts Academy (SDPAA) in Dunwoody.

The SDPAA, which is Stagedoor’s performing arts group for kids aged 3-18, was founded in 2021 and aims to teach young adults about the arts of acting, dancing, singing, costuming, set design, and more. The SDPAA has put on two shows so far, “High School Musical Jr.” and “The Addams Family.” Its third show will be “Into the Woods Jr.,” according to a press release.

“Into the Woods Jr.” is based on the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical about fairytale characters, what they wish for, and the choices they have to make. Tickets are currently on sale for performances running from May 13-15. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

In addition to its productions, the SDPAA also offers a variety of summer camps for children, which can be viewed on Stagedoor’s website.

