Dunwoody, GA

Tickets on sale for Stagedoor Theatre’s ‘Into the Woods Jr.’￼

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 3 days ago
Tickets are on sale for a new production from Stage Door Theatre’s Performing Arts Academy (SDPAA) in Dunwoody.

The SDPAA, which is Stagedoor’s performing arts group for kids aged 3-18, was founded in 2021 and aims to teach young adults about the arts of acting, dancing, singing, costuming, set design, and more. The SDPAA has put on two shows so far, “High School Musical Jr.” and “The Addams Family.” Its third show will be “Into the Woods Jr.,” according to a press release.

“Into the Woods Jr.” is based on the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical about fairytale characters, what they wish for, and the choices they have to make. Tickets are currently on sale for performances running from May 13-15. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

In addition to its productions, the SDPAA also offers a variety of summer camps for children, which can be viewed on Stagedoor’s website.

Atlanta Film Fest offers ‘organic films straight from the source’

Christopher Escobar, executive director of the Atlanta Film Festival, likes to compare the annual event that kicks off April 21 to a variety of gatherings: a music festival, a qualifying event for the Olympics, and a farmers’ market.  Like a music festival, the Atlanta Film Festival has its headliners, called Marquee titles, that include a […] The post Atlanta Film Fest offers ‘organic films straight from the source’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
From the Crates: Playing back the joys of tape

Tape.   Not duct tape, electric tape, measuring tape, packing tape or any of the 790-or-so other types of tape. Recording tape.  Lives were impacted by this wonderful invention … creation … label it as you wish.  I was searching for old audio to assist a group of my friends who are on their adventure with […] The post From the Crates: Playing back the joys of tape appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ENTERTAINMENT
Festival Fever! A guide to spring art, music, and food events

Many of Atlanta’s favorite events are slated to return this year after the long pandemic hiatus. We’ve rounded up a variety of the festivals happening this month and in early June that you can add to your calendar.  Decatur Arts FestivalAn Art Walk and Artists Market, as well as music, food, and special performances, are […] The post Festival Fever! A guide to spring art, music, and food events appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
