KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are renting an apartment and your lease is up soon, you may expect to see a big increase in your rent. A west Knox County man’s rent will skyrocket by $300 a month in the coming year. Tom Buckner told us he thought his monthly rent might up by $30 or $40. It turns out the complex where he lives is increasing its rent on par with most others in the Knoxville area as having to pay $1600 to $1900 a month for an average rental unit is not unusual in the area.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO