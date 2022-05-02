Three children eating dinner nearly shot when bullets hit home
Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday dinner nearly turned tragic when multiple gunshots hit a northeast Rochester home, narrowly...cbs6albany.com
Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday dinner nearly turned tragic when multiple gunshots hit a northeast Rochester home, narrowly...cbs6albany.com
This will continue until the community says enough is enough and truly means it. Then and only then will they cooperate with the police AND take responsibility for what takes place in their own household. BUT not until then.
Comments / 1