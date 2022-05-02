ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Three children eating dinner nearly shot when bullets hit home

By WHAM
WRGB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. — Sunday dinner nearly turned tragic when multiple gunshots hit a northeast Rochester home, narrowly...

cbs6albany.com

Comments / 1

Sport
3d ago

This will continue until the community says enough is enough and truly means it. Then and only then will they cooperate with the police AND take responsibility for what takes place in their own household. BUT not until then.

Reply
4
