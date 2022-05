Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway looks set to return to action soon and to share the Octagon with Alexander Volkanovski for a third time if all goes to plan. Holloway is yet to make the walk in 2022. After a stellar 2021 saw him pick up two main event wins over Calvin Katter and Yair Rodriguez, “Blessed” entered the year with a title shot in the bag. But while that fight, originally booked for UFC 272, became public in January, Holloway withdrew just days later after aggravating a previous injury.

UFC ・ 18 HOURS AGO